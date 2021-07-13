 Skip To Content
Megan Fox Said She Went To “Hell For Eternity” During A Hallucinogenic Tea Trip With Machine Gun Kelly And It “Bonded” Them Even More

“Eternity is torture in itself because there’s no beginning, middle or end, so you have, like, a real ego death,” Megan said. “It’s your own psychological hell.”

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 13, 2021, at 12:16 p.m. ET

Over the course of their yearlong relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have become well known for their pretty wild escapades, with the couple now adding a recent hallucinogenic trip to the list.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Megan opened up about her relationship with MGK, whose real name is Colson Barker, and told the stories behind some of their most recent chaotic trips together.

Jimmy Kimmel Live / Via youtube.com

Megan began by revealing that she and Colson had recently taken ayahuasca, a potentially dangerous hallucinogenic brew that is often used as a spiritual medicine among the Indigenous people of the Amazon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live / Via youtube.com

Megan said the pair traveled to Costa Rica to take the drug, which is illegal in the US, because they wanted to go through the experience in a “proper setting with Indigenous people.”

Megan revealed that she initially thought that the trip would be “some kind of 5-star experience” like “glamping,” but she soon discovered that there was “nothing glamorous about it.”

Rb / GC Images

“You don't get to eat after 1 p.m., you have to walk a very far distance to get your water, you can’t shower because they’re in a drought so you can’t use the water,” Megan explained. “Obviously, you need to respect the rainforest.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live / Via youtube.com

Megan said this was all a part of “making [yourself] vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience.”

According to Megan, the trip began with "vomitivo," where she and Colson, along with 20 strangers, drank lemongrass tea until the point of vomiting — something Megan described as "such a good bonding experience."

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“I know it sounds crazy,” Megan joked. “But that gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night.” She explained how this “bonding experience” actually prepared them for what they were about to undergo, by removing any sense of vanity, and helping them “open up.”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Megan described the three nights that she was under the influence of ayahuasca as "incredibly intense," adding that her journey involved "going to hell for eternity." For context, the active ingredient in ayahuasca is DMT, a strong hallucinogen that can cause extreme changes in your perceptual awareness.

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“Eternity is torture in itself because there’s no beginning, middle or end, so you have, like, a real ego death,” she explained. “It’s your own psychological hell.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp

Megan claimed that for her, the experience surpassed other versions of therapy she'd undergone in the past, as she believes this was a medicine that went "straight into [her] soul."

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

She added: "‘It takes you into your psychological prison you hold yourself in. It’s your own version of hell. And I was definitely there."

But while Megan ultimately enjoyed her experience, the practice of "spiritual tourism" has come under criticism over recent years, with some criticizing white Westerners for traveling to appropriate and commodify the spiritual practices of other cultures for "personal enlightenment.”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

And the potentially deadly risks of ayahuasca have been well documented, with a Peruvian archaeologist and healer telling JSTOR Daily last year that the traditions around the drug were "developed for people coming from specific cultural backgrounds,” meaning that "outsiders" may experience different risks and benefits compared with "insiders."

Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Megan’s latest story comes just eight weeks after Colson revealed that she was lucky to be alive after their dangerous first date, which involved the pair climbing up (and then back down) a three-story balcony — with Megan in heels.

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He described the entire ordeal as “very dangerous,” and said that he was “very glad she's alive."

Colson hasn’t held back when talking about the couple’s daring antics, which have also included swimming with sharks in Bora Bora without a cage, despite his deadly fear of them.

Mega / GC Images

And speaking of intense, let’s not forget that Colson revealed he wears a drop of Megan’s blood around his neck, after she gifted him the necklace as a memento to keep while she was away.

