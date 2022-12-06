Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype.
The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
But aside from the film's renowned director and attention-grabbing trailers, the ensemble cast of Babylon has left fans all the more excited for its release, with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire being just a handful of its big names.
In the film, Margot plays aspiring actor Nellie, who recruits Manny, portrayed by Diego, and Jack, played by Brad, to help her find success and stardom in 1920s Hollywood.
Discussing the project during an interview with E! News, Margot shed a little behind-the-scenes light on one of the biggest additions to the movie.
After revealing that she and Brad share a smooch in the film, Margot admitted that the kiss actually “wasn't in the script” at all and was completely improvised by her.
“That wasn’t in the script,” she said of the kiss. “But I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?I'm just gonna go for it.”
And so, Margot took matters into her own hands to ensure that she got her long-awaited kiss with Brad.
In speaking with the director, Margot convinced Damien that her character Nellie kissing Jack would make total sense.
“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” she recalled. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me.’”
“‘This opportunity might never come up again,’” she went on. “And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”
Well, after Damien admitted that Margot’s character kissing Brad’s would make for a great scene, he actually instructed her to “do it again” — something that Margot, who described the kiss as “just great,” was very pleased to hear.
“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”
Margot previously collaborated with Brad in the 2015 drama comedy The Big Short, and, more recently, in Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
And the pair share a long-running friendship — Brad even enlisted Margot’s help with delivering his slightly awkward acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.
As you might recall, Brad had prepared to make a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from the royal family in order to spend more time in Canada.
But when he was suddenly unable to attend the ceremony, he asked Margot to deliver the speech on his behalf — the night before the big event.
Reading Brad’s speech aloud from a piece of paper, Margot recited, “He says he is gonna name this [award] Harry because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States with him!” Funnily enough, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law — who were sitting in the front row of the audience — chuckled at the little quip along with the rest of the crowd.
“The night before, he was like, ‘Can you do my speech for me? I can’t be there,’” she said. “I was so panicked about his speech that I didn’t even think about preparing one for myself.”
“I was up for two [awards],” she continued. “For both films in my category, and it wasn’t until I was on the way there that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope I don’t win because I don’t have anything to say.’”