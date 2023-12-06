It Looks Like We Actually Got Barbenheimer This Summer Because Margot Robbie Stood Up To An “Oppenheimer” Producer Who Asked Her To Change The “Barbie” Release Date

“I cannot believe the Barbenheimer phenomenon was born out of Margot Robbie (lead actress/producer) standing up to a man,” one fan said.

Of all the standout moments of 2023, Barbenheimer — aka the joint release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer — was definitely one of the most iconic.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Both of the highly anticipated films proved to be huge successes. Barbie reportedly grossed $162 million domestically in the box office during its first weekend in theaters, beating out Oppenheimer, which is said to have brought in $82.4 million.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Now, months later, the leading actors of Barbie and OppenheimerMargot Robbie and Cillian Murphy respectively — have sat down one-on-one for Variety's Actors on Actors series to discuss their projects.

Variety

Speaking about the iconic release of both films on the same day, which was July 21, Margot revealed to Cillian that an Oppenheimer producer — Chuck Roven — allegedly initially asked her to move Barbie’s release date.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” claimed Margot, who coproduced Barbie alongside Greta.

Closeup of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Han Myung-gu / WireImage

“He was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date,’” Margot recalled.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Variety

“He was like, ‘We’re not moving our date, I just think it'd be better for you to move,’” Margot claimed Chuck said.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Variety

Margot noted that she refused to budge, telling Chuck, “We're not moving. I think this is a really great pairing, actually.”

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Variety

Cillian told Margot, “That was a good instinct,” while the pair went on to discuss how the success of each film demonstrates the wide-ranging “appetite that the audience has for cinema.”

Closeup of Cillian Murphy
Variety

Cillian added that the public ultimately generated the “interest” around Barbenheimer themselves, which obviously largely contributed to both film’s successes.

Closeup of Cillian Murphy
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

As soon as Margot and Cillian’s candid chat was released publicly, fans online were thrilled to learn that Margot stood her ground against the Oppenheimer producer when it came to Barbie’s release date.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Margot Robbie the woman that you are,” one person wrote in admiration in response to a clip of the chat. “Margot was right,” another user noted.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“I cannot believe the Barbenheimer phenomenon was born out of Margot Robbie (lead actress/producer) standing up to a man,” someone else tweeted.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Meanwhile, other fans went on to point out that Barbie and Oppenheimer being released on the same day actually contributed to their success, as Margot and Cillian pointed out in their Variety chat.

Closeup of Cillian Murphy
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“Barbenheimer was a pop culture moment in history and both helped elevate each other,” one person wrote. “Glad that they didn’t move it. It was honestly so great seeing everyone come together to enjoy two great movies,” another user added.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

