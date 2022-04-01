Ye also referenced Colson in another caption: “This ain’t about Skete people. It’s about selling y’all a narrative. Skete just playing his part in Frozen 3 – except it’s not in the theaters. This time, it’s on Daily Mail. Tell Bob and the entire Disney staff you wasted your money on Star Wars and Marvel — because even though it makes money, you will never control the high schools. No one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song, Bob.”