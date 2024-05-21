Here’s Why Fans Are Super Divided Over Lil Nas X’s Latest Comments About The Success Of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter”

Issuing a statement, Billboard wrote, “When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

The move left fans and some celebrities accusing Billboard of “discrimination,” suggesting that Lil Nas — who had described the song as “country trap” — was being excluded because of his race.

Lil Nas eventually went on to feature prominent country artist Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix of “Old Town Road,” after which the revised version of the song spent a record-breaking 19 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The duo later won the award for musical event of the year at the Country Music Association Awards, as well as two Grammy Awards.