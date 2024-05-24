Lady Gaga Revealed She Did Five Shows On Her Last Tour With COVID Because She Didn’t Want To Cancel On Her Fans

“I just didn’t want to let all the fans down. And the way that I saw it also is like the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”

Lady Gaga has revealed she performed five shows at her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour with COVID-19.

Lady Gaga on a red carpet with her hair in a sleek bun, wearing dramatic makeup and a sheer black top with a diamond necklace
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Spanning 20 dates, the Chromatica Ball Tour — which was Gaga’s first ever all-stadium tour — took place between July and September 2022, starting in Germany and ending in Miami.

Lady Gaga performing on stage, wearing a leather jacket, pants, fishnet stockings, and holding up a clawed glove with flames in the background
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for Live Nation

Ahead of the release of her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert special, which will be available to stream on Max on May 25, Gaga attended the premiere in LA this week, where she conversed with several hundred fans about the film.

Closeup of Lady Gaga
Andrew Toth / FilmMagic

“I’m so incredibly lucky to be here with all of you. I’m so excited,” she began, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Lady Gaga performs on stage in a bold outfit featuring a high-shouldered jacket and thigh-high boots
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for Live Nation

“This was such a special time. This tour went on during a time that people didn’t think that you could tour,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government-mandated lockdowns.

Gaga continued, “Stadiums were packed all over the world, and they were sold out, all dressed up and dancing and singing. I’m just so excited for you all to see what we made up close.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Gaga revealed that she did five of her shows “with COVID” because she didn’t want to let her fans down.

Lady Gaga wears an elegant one-shoulder dress with a statement necklace and earrings at a formal event
Axelle / FilmMagic

She recalled, “I shared it with everyone on my team. I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show.’”

Lady Gaga on the red carpet, wearing an elegant strapless gown and a layered diamond necklace, with retro-styled hair and bold makeup
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

“I just didn’t want to let all the fans down. And the way that I saw it also is like the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show,” she explained.

Lady Gaga onstage
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for Live Nation

Fans online were left divided by Gaga’s “wild admission,” with some people calling the singer “irresponsible.”

Lady Gaga, in a unique, avant-garde dress, performs with guitarist on stage, surrounded by backup dancers in futuristic attire
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / Getty Images for Live Nation

“Ummm why on earth would you reveal that? You just giving yourself backlash because you’re putting the health and safety of not only yourself, but THOUSANDS of people at risk,” one person tweeted. “As a Gaga fan of over a decade, this isn’t admirable,” someone else wrote.

“i don’t know about y’all but i’d rather my show get postponed than getting sick with such a virus that took millions of lives!” one more post read.

On the other hand, many fans defended Gaga, arguing that her tour took place in large, spacious venues and at a time where restrictions had lifted and most people were vaccinated.

Lady Gaga is on stage, wearing an avant-garde, structured outfit with dramatic, oversized shoulders and striking poses during a performance
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

“y’all acting like she was stage diving in the audience and coughing on peoples faces... she was in a STADIUM... like 20 feet away from the audience at all times,” one tweet read

