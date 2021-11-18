The Jenners’ new promotional video also comes a week after Kendall received harsh criticism and was labeled “tone deaf” for posting a series of photos of herself on the cover of Vogue Germany days after the tragedy.

Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner’s fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie , has shared its first post since the disastrous incident that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival earlier this month. Christopher Polk / via Getty Images

Ten people ranging in age from 9 to 27 were killed during the crowd surge that took place during Travis’s headlining performance on Nov. 5 at NRG Park, Houston. Hundreds of other concertgoers were injured, many of whom have been left in critical condition. Erika Goldring / WireImage,

Video footage and several witness testimonies shared by concertgoers at the event showed numerous fans appearing to be crushed and trampled by one another in the crowd. Rick Kern / Getty Images

The annual festival was produced by Travis, who is Kylie’s partner. The two share a three-year-old daughter, Stormi, and are currently expecting their second child. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

A spokesperson for Travis, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, has maintained that the rapper — who continued to play on for a reported 37 minutes after the show had been declared a mass casualty incident — wasn’t aware of the severity of the situation. She claimed that it was “hours and hours after the concert when [Travis] actually found out the tragedy.” Erika Goldring / WireImage,

Travis first addressed the tragedy in a statement issued on Nov. 6. He said that he was “absolutely devastated” by the events that had taken place, and pledged commitment to helping “heal and support the families in need.” Twitter: @trvisXX

Shortly afterward, Travis posted a video of himself talking directly to the camera on his Instagram story. He said, “I just wanna send out prayers to the [lives] that were lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.” Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival. Twitter: @PopBase

He also announced that he will be covering the costs of the funerals for those who died at the concert, as well as providing free therapy treatment for survivors, in partnership with mental health organization BetterHelp.

Travis has since been named in several lawsuits filed by victims’ families and attendees of the event. Many have cited “negligence” and the “encouragement of violence ,” among other harms. Rick Kern / Getty Images

Most recently, on Nov. 16, Travis was named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on behalf of 125 victims, including the family of one man who died at the festival. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The suit — which was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in Houston — states that the damages are being sought to cover the cost of the physical and mental impact sustained by the victims and families. However, Buzbee noted that “no amount of money” would compensate for what they have experienced.

Meanwhile, Travis’s partner Kylie has also faced scrutiny in the wake of the tragedy. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

Kylie attended the concert along with her sister Kendall and daughter Stormi. According to reports and fan footage , the three were safely seated at the rear of the audience in a VIP section, and were escorted out when the horrific events unfolded. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NBCUniversal

Both Kylie and Kendall faced criticism after the festival for leaving footage from Travis’s performance — which they shared to their Instagram stories — visible on their accounts, after news of the fatalities emerged. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

A video shared by Kylie showing an ambulance attempting to move through the crowd attracted particular criticism, especially when it was left live on her story for hours after the event. I want to remind you that you can see the ambulance on Kylie Jenners Instagram story from the Travis Scott concert and despite the news has not been taken down #AstroWorld Twitter: @LokisHairFlip

On Nov. 7, Kylie issued a statement on Instagram, addressing the incident for the first time and affirming that she and Travis had not been aware of the fatalities until the news surfaced after the show. @kyliejenner / Via Instagram.com

Kylie wrote: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community." Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Nov. 8, Kendall also issued a statement to her Instagram story, writing that she was “truly broken” over the incident. @kendalljenner / Via Instagram.com

“I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld,” she wrote. “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved” Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Following the singular statements shared by the sisters, fans have urged that they publicly address and name the victims, including those who died. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Since issuing her statement, Kylie hasn’t posted anything to her personal Instagram page. Her latest post was shared the day before the festival, on Nov. 4. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kyliejenner

Kendall, on the other hand, faced backlash for sharing a series of pictures of herself on the cover of Vogue Germany on Nov. 12 — just days after issuing her statement regarding the tragedy. David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for LOVE Magazine

Kendall’s post was met with harsh criticism from fans, many of whom labeled it “tone deaf” and said they were “disappointed” with the model. Fans urged Kendall to “use her platform” and “say something about the innocent kids who passed away” at the festival. instagram.com / Via instagram.com

In the wake of the disaster, it’s perhaps unsurprising that several companies have distanced themselves from Travis and Kylie. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On Nov. 16, Nike announced that they’ve postponed the release of their latest sneaker collaboration with Travis, “out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival.” Kevin Winter / Getty Images for LiveNation

And on Nov. 17, W Magazine disclosed that they’ve decided against digitally promoting an upcoming edition that features Travis and Kylie on its cover. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the magazine told BuzzFeed News that the cover was shot and printed before the Astroworld incident, and would no longer be posted online by the outlet. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“The issue was photographed and printed prior to the tragic events in Houston,” the spokesperson said. “W will not be posting the cover.”

Fans largely praised the outlet for refusing to digitally promote the issue — which had also included a new interview with Travis and Kylie — out of respect for the victims of the tragedy. David Livingston / WireImage

However, in spite of the companies’ decisions against the collaborations, Kylie and Kendall’s fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie, is going ahead with promotion. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

On Nov. 17, the Instagram account for the sisters’ clothing line shared a video announcing their launch in the United Arab Emirates. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The video , which featured old footage of Kendall and Kylie, was captioned, “We are so excited to announce that you can now shop #kendallandkylie styles in the UAE.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kendallandkylie

The post was met with comments from fans who were outraged by the promotion in the wake of the tragedy, many of whom labeled the announcement “tone deaf.” Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

“Tone deaf AF,” one person wrote, while another noted that the move was “embarrassing.”



While it’s unlikely that Kylie or Kendall were directly behind the post, one user commented: “They are posting again but they can’t acknowledge or say the names of the ten people who have died at an event they were at.” Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Another suggested that the company should be “boycotted” in light of the ill-timed promotion following the tragic events. Scott Barbour / Getty Images