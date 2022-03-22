If you missed it, Kylie dropped the heartwarming recording, titled “To Our Son,” on Monday, marking the first real insight fans have had into the birth of her and rapper Travis Scott’s second child on Feb. 2.
Aside from a quick picture shared to her Instagram of their firstborn Stormi, 4, holding the hand of the new baby boy, Kylie and Travis (whose real name is Jacques Webster) have remained fairly quiet over the course of the pregnancy and in the weeks since the baby arrived.
Days after sharing the post confirming her son's birth, the mogul revealed that their son was named Wolf Webster. However, shortly after releasing the new video on Monday, Kylie shared that she and Travis had changed the baby’s name because “it just didn’t feel right.” Neither Kylie not Travis have announced the new moniker yet.
Kylie’s “To Our Son” video comes four years after she broke the internet with her announcement of Stormi’s birth, titled “To Our Daughter,” which followed her infamous secret pregnancy. This time around, however, Kylie has been more open with her journey since revealing that she was expecting in September, giving fans a much deeper insight into her journey and postpartum experience.
From the get-go, “To Our Son” includes footage of Kylie’s scans and doctor’s appointments throughout her pregnancy. In the first few seconds alone, we see the beauty mogul laying in a hospital bed with Travis and Stormi by her side, while a sonographer tells her: “Honestly you’re days away, a couple of days away from a heartbeat.”
We later see a candid shot of Kylie’s bare baby bump, something that is documented at length throughout the entire video.
In fact, we see footage filmed by Kylie of her bump moving, along with stills from hospital scans logging the growth of the fetus. We also see Stormi attending the doctor’s visits with her mom, as well as kissing and embracing her stomach numerous times.
And along with Kylie showing her bump inside her home and around her loved ones, she also poses with her belly on full display at a professional photo shoot.
Later on in the video, we see a bunch of candid footage from Kylie’s baby shower, including clips of each of her sisters and their mom filming personal messages for the baby boy. Viewers of Stormi’s birth announcement video will remember that we saw something similar back in 2018, with words of advice being shared by many of Kylie’s friends and her mom. This time around, however, the rest of the KarJenner bunch share their own heartfelt messages to the newborn.
Firstly delivering a loving speech to the guests, Kris says: “I just wanna say thank you to everybody who’s been on this journey with Kylie and Travis and Stormi, because it’s been an amazing time. You’re the best mom in the world.” She later adds, “So many blessings, so much to be thankful for, so much to just be celebrating … thank you all for being here with my Kylie.”
And in her personal video addressing the baby boy, Kris gives a much more emotional message. “To my new grandchild,” she says. “I cannot wait for you to get here. I think about you every day.”
“And, I’m just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family,” she says on the verge of tears. “I’m sorry, I’m just filled with lots of emotion … I love you already, and you’re coming into the most amazing family. Lots of cousins. You’re gonna have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family.”
Kim Kardashian, alongside her eldest daughter, North, says: “It’s auntie KiKi and Northy, and I just want you to know we love you so much. We got you for life, you’re family for life. I pray that you love the family that you are born into. … We love you, and we can’t wait to meet you.”
In a separate clip, Kendall Jenner records herself saying: “Ky, you inspire me so much with being a mom. I’m not a mom yet myself, and I look up to you so much when it comes to how you raise Stormi, and how you’re going to raise your new baby, and I’m just so excited.”
Khloé Kardashian later adds, “Kylie, we love you, we adore you. Baby, we love you, we adore you. I cannot wait for me to be your favorite aunt — just so you know, I’m everyone’s favorite aunt… Kylie, I cannot believe this is happening!”
And Kourtney Kardashian, along with North and her daughter Penelope, films a message of her own, too. “It’s Auntie Kourtney, Penelope, North. We wanna say, we are so excited for this new baby, right, a new family member, and we love you already,” she says.
Also at the baby shower, Kylie gives fans insight into her pregnancy cravings and eating habits, something that she touched on in Stormi’s birth announcement video.
“It looks like a lot,” she says of the food on the plate in her hand. “Two types of pasta, chicken… I didn’t fit everything actually on one plate so I got two plates, steak on the side.”
“My pregnancy craving is steak,” she continues. “Like, red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato is like my diet. Just a lot of meat.”
Shortly afterward, the video goes on to draw another direct parallel with “To Our Daughter,” as Kylie re-creates one of its most memorable moments.
“So, I’m 34 weeks today,” she said in the first video, while embracing her baby bump. Replicating the clip now, Kylie — who is this time joined by Stormi — says directly to the camera: “I thought it would only be right to let you guys know that I am 34 weeks today… Which means I only got about a month left.”
Speaking to Stormi, she says: “This baby and you have the same due date… So you and the baby could have the same birthday.” The 4-year-old replies, “OK, Feb. 1.” And, as it turns out, Kylie’s son was born a day later, on Feb. 2.
Moving on, we see a bunch of footage from Stormi’s joint fourth birthday party with her cousin Chicago West — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter — which took place in January.
During the event, Travis’s mom praises Kylie’s parenting skills while talking about how he’s been positively influenced by his fatherhood.
“You know, this was the best thing ever for [Travis],” she says. “I see a different person in my son.” This comes amid continued criticism over Travis’s response to the Astroworld tragedy last November, which saw 10 people killed and hundreds injured at his concert following deadly crowd surges.
Going on to address Kylie directly, she adds: “And you, as a young mother, I was just telling someone at the party today what a wonderful mother you are. … I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”
Later on, we see Stormi giving a tour of the baby’s room, with several shots of the toys, books, and various other items neatly arranged. There’s also a collection of sneakers lined up on the shelves — something which, once again, parallels the display of shoes filmed in “To Our Daughter.”
But arguably the rawest moment from the entire video comes toward the end and is something that certainly wasn’t included by Kylie the first time around: footage of herself in the hospital labor room.
Kylie avoided sharing any clips of herself in the delivery room at Stormi’s birth, other than a split-second shot of her holding her newborn daughter. Instead, she added the audio footage of the process over a blank screen, which heard the mogul being coached through breathing practices as she gave birth.
But in “To Our Son,” Kylie has shared self-filmed footage of her in the hospital before going into full-blown labor, as well as clips recorded by other people that show her prebirth.
And, similarly to the first time around, the video ends with a blank screen and audio clips from the moment she delivers the baby.
“He’s out,” we hear a voice say. “Your son is here. Congratulations, Kylie!”
Since its release, “To Our Son” has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response online, with many fans praising Kylie for her “raw” and “touching” documentation of her pregnancy journey.
“Crying my eyes out! This is so beautifully documented, showing touching moments throughout the journey which lead to the incredible sound of his voice,” one viewer commented. “Thank you for letting your viewers peek into your 2nd pregnancy journey.”
“This is so special and i love how raw it seems,” another wrote. “Kylie is such an amazing mother it warms my heart up.”
And this praise comes a week after Kylie was commended by fans for opening up about her postpartum experience in a rare string of Instagram stories.
“This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she said directly to the camera. “It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me either.”
“Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” she went on.
“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth,” she added. “So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”
You can watch Kylie’s heartwarming video “To Our Son” for yourself!
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.