Kris Jenner Told People Not To “Judge” Her After It Was Revealed That She Lied To Then-14-Year-Old Khloé Kardashian To Get Her To Drive Her Young Siblings To School Without A License

Back in 2011, Kris Jenner released her tell-all memoir titled Kris Jenner... And All Things Kardashian. And in it, the mom of six briefly opened up about having her third-eldest child, Khloé, massively help around the house when it came to raising Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the KarJenner family.
In the book, Kris describes Khloé as her “right arm” and “built-in babysitter.” She writes, “I would have had to give up so much if I had not had Khloé there to help. Without Khloé, I don’t know how I would have gone on with my life.”
“Because of Khloé, I was able to attend business meetings, work out, get my hair cut, even have lunch with a friend,” she writes, before later adding that “to this day, Kendall and Kylie feel that Khloé is their second mom.”
Well, in a brand-new installment of The Kardashians, Khloé has now revealed just how far things went when it came to her looking after Kendall and Kylie during her teenage years.
In the Season 5 premiere, which aired on Hulu this week, Khloé revealed that Kris lied to her and said that she had a “government-issued” driver’s license when she was just 14 years old — all so that she could drive Kendall and Kylie to school.
The revelation was made while Kris, Khloé, and Scott Disick were discussing Scott’s eldest son, Mason, who is now 14, being excited to learn how to drive. Kris said, “Khloé, you used to drive when you were his same age,” to which Khloé replied, “But you lied to me and said that I had a government license. You’re the one that told me I was allowed to take the kids to school.”
Scott stared at Kris and Khloé in obvious disbelief before saying, “Wait, what?! ... You drove the kids to school without a license, and [Kris] said you had a government license?” Khloé replied, “At 14!”
Kris simply laughed at the whole thing, which Scott described as “insane.” In a confessional, she then elaborated: “A government-issued license in the state of California is something I think I made up.”
“It was a little bit different back then. Don’t judge me until you’ve walked in my shoes!” Kris said.