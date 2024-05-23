Kris Jenner Told People Not To “Judge” Her After It Was Revealed That She Lied To Then-14-Year-Old Khloé Kardashian To Get Her To Drive Her Young Siblings To School Without A License

In the book, Kris describes Khloé as her “right arm” and “built-in babysitter.” She writes, “I would have had to give up so much if I had not had Khloé there to help. Without Khloé, I don’t know how I would have gone on with my life.”

“Because of Khloé, I was able to attend business meetings, work out, get my hair cut, even have lunch with a friend,” she writes, before later adding that “to this day, Kendall and Kylie feel that Khloé is their second mom.”