ICYMI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally married!
The couple — who got engaged last October after a year of dating — officially tied the knot on Sunday in a quiet ceremony in Santa Barbara.
Several photographs obtained by multiple outlets, including E! News and TMZ, show Travis rocking a black tuxedo, with Kourtney in a short white dress and veil at the courthouse.
Also in attendance were Kourt’s grandmother, MJ Campbell, and Travis’s dad, Randy Barker, who were presumably present as witnesses.
No other family members or friends of the couple appeared to be present, with some of Kourt’s sisters even out of state. But according to TMZ, the newlyweds are planning on having a bigger ceremony in Italy soon after simply choosing to quietly make things official now without a crowd.
After the wedding, Kourtney and Travis were photographed riding away in a black convertible with a huge “JUST MARRIED” sign attached to the front.
The news of Kourtney and Travis’s nuptials comes just a month after they seemingly tied the knot in an impromptu Vegas ceremony.
Reports claimed that the pair were officially married by an Elvis impersonator in the hours after the Grammy Awards on April 3 and that multiple witnesses were present throughout.
But it was later revealed that the two weren’t actually married legally because they couldn’t get a marriage license.
Clearing up the confusion herself, Kourt wrote on Instagram: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”
She later explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live: “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she said. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”
Fans were quick to comment that Kourtney’s spontaneous Vegas “wedding” was demonstrative of the carefree and authentic happiness she’s displayed from the moment she and Travis started dating in October 2020.
Her sister Khloé even said in an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, that Kourtney wasn’t keen on inviting a huge crowd to the wedding and seemed set on enjoying the big day with just Travis. “When I asked her about the wedding, she said that none of us were invited. She said that [they were] gonna do it alone,” Khloé told Kourt’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Similarly, Kourtney and Travis having their wedding to themselves — with no one present other than their witnesses and bodyguards — strays far from the huge, lavish events we’re used to seeing amongst the family. It shows how content the pair are.
What’s more, the couple surprisingly made their first post-wedding appearance in a TikTok live video streamed by Travis’s daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Alabama, who’s sitting doing her makeup in the livestream, seems slightly caught off-guard when Kourtney and Travis suddenly enter her room.
“Wow, you guys are really dressed up,” she says to the pair before confirming to her viewers: “Yes, they did get married.”
After a short conversation, Alabama attempts to continue her livestream before realizing that Travis and Kourtney are still loitering in the back of the room, both giggling and seemingly tipsy.
“Oh, they’re still in here!” she says as she turns the camera to show Kourt and Travis embracing in the corner.
Kourtney says, “We’re gonna watch you do your makeup. I literally couldn’t find makeup today and I was almost like, ‘Should Alabama do my makeup?’”
Many quickly commented that in the nonchalant TikTok appearance, Kourt seems happier and more carefree than ever. “Omg I love this she looks so happy,” wrote one fan. “She’s so happy now, I love this Kourt,” echoed another.
Several other users pointed out that Kourt’s first post-wedding appearance being on Alabama’s TikTok livestream — rather than on her social media or family’s Hulu show — marks a huge shift from how we’re used to hearing news from the Kar-Jenners given that, for over a decade, such life events were reserved for their former E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Over the 14 years that it aired, the sisters' biggest and most private moments were consistently debuted on Keeping Up — beginning with Kourtney’s first pregnancy in 2009.
After tons of rumors about the shocking news dominated the media, Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, avoided confirming or denying the speculation and instead craftily told fans to tune into the premiere of the first KUWTK spinoff, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, if they wanted to get all the details.
From several more pregnancy announcements, to messy divorces, to everything in between, the Kar-Jenners consistently made sure to debut and display their biggest news on their reality show, which in turn gave them control over their public narrative while maximizing ratings and viewers’ interest.
But as of late, despite the arrival of KUWTK’s successor The Kardashians last month, we’ve seen more and more of the sisters taking huge news announcements into their own hands — such as Kourt’s post-wedding debut, which no doubt would’ve been reserved for the screen back in the day.
In fact, the news of Kourtney and Travis’s engagement was also shared through social media months before its Kardashians episode documenting the full behind-the-scenes scoop aired.
Back in October, when the pair got engaged in a gorgeous beachside proposal, Alabama shared footage from the family’s celebrations on TikTok before Kourtney and Travis had confirmed things themselves.