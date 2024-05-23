Kourtney Kardashian Recalled Being Rushed To The Hospital For Emergency Fetal Surgery During Her Pregnancy And Being Unable To Contact Travis Barker At The Time

Kourtney went on to note that she was glad to have been open about her experience at the time. “So many people were so grateful that I posted something about it… So many people don’t feel comfortable even telling their friends or their family members because they’re like, Did [I] do something wrong?”

“My doctor [said], ‘There’s nothing that you did wrong. It’s not age-related. It’s just a super rare thing that happened,'” Kourt added.



Kourtney also revealed that after her emergency fetal surgery, she was left mostly on bed rest. “I’m not allowed to drive, I’m not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes… I’m really not leaving the house, in other words,” she said.