Kourtney Kardashian Admitted That She “Didn’t Really Think” About The Theme Of The Met Gala As She Explained The Meaning Behind Her And Travis Barker’s Outfits, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Kourtney — who was invited to the Met for the first time — laughed as she admitted she’d barely put any thought into the theme of the coveted event.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

It’s safe to say that this year’s Met Gala, which boasted the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion — or, as Vogue put it, gilded glamour and white tie — was full of some interesting looks.

James Devaney / GC Images

Hundreds of celebrities walked the iconic carpet at Anna Wintour’s highly coveted event on Monday night, all dressed in various attire to (presumably) embody its theme.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Among the range of A-listers that attended were — for the first time ever — all of the Kardashian/Jenner ladies!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Kris, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie have attended the Met before, this year was the first time Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were invited.

Gotham / Getty Images

Khloé stunned in a sheer, floor-length gold Moschino gown, while Kourtney — who walked alongside her fiancé Travis Barker — rocked a Thom Browne fit.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And while Kourtney and Travis certainly turned heads with their PDA — including their now-infamous tongue kiss — on the red carpet, a particular moment from their interview with media personality La La Anthony is now drawing tons of attention.

Gotham / Getty Images

La La, who is a longtime close friend of the Kardashian bunch, asked the couple: “How are you both feeling tonight?”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“So good,” Kourtney replied. “We’re just having fun. We were standing down there with all the sisters except for Kim. Do you know she has to get dressed in a secret dressing room?” she added, referencing the iconic Marilyn Monroe gown that Kim wore.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney went on to explain the gist of her and Travis’s fits. “We’re in Thom Browne. And I’m basically like a deconstructed version of his outfit,” she said.

Vogue

Travis chimed in, “She looks amazing.” Following suit, Kourtney said: “My baby looks amazing.”

John Shearer / Getty Images

Lala then turned the attention to the theme of the Met, which was widely referred to as “gilded glamour” throughout the night.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“So Kourtney, when you heard that the theme was 'gilded glamour,' what did that mean to you?” she asked.

Vogue

But in response, Kourtney didn’t hold back as she revealed she’d barely considered the theme at all.

Noam Galai / GC Images

“I honestly didn’t really think about it,” she said while laughing and turning toward Travis, before attempting to explain how their outfits fit the "gilded glamour" description.

Vogue

“But, yeah. I feel like [Travis’s] is like it, and then mine’s like, falling — like, dripping off of him,” she said.

Vogue

Kourtney’s supposed lack of interest in showcasing any gilded glamour–esque attire quickly sparked a negative response from fans, given that the Met Gala is known for its focus on celebrating the world of fashion through its annual theme.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If you didn’t know, the Met is far different from other A-list red carpet events — such as the Oscars or the Grammys — as it celebrates the annual grand opening of the Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which in turn inspires its strict theme.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Time and again, celebrities have gone all out with their outfits for the exclusive event. In fact, as Kourtney herself mentioned, Kim rocked a standout piece this year: the iconic nude-and-diamond gown that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In light of the meticulous amount of effort and thought that is meant to go into celebrities’ Met outfits, fans were unsurprisingly disappointed with Kourtney’s apparent lack of enthusiasm — especially given that this was her first time being invited.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

“Kourtney does not deserve to be there. She literally is just so disrespectful,” one person tweeted.

Waffles and Dizis🧇 (+Mimosas) @WDizis

Kourtney does not deserve to be there. She literally is just so disrespectful. #MetGala

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @WDizis

“kourtney kardashian saying she didn’t really think about the theme? girl we can tell but don’t be so disrespectful wtf,” another echoed.

caits @canth0ldout

kourtney kardashian saying she didn’t really think about the theme? girl we can tell but don’t be so disrespectful wtf

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @canth0ldout

“Kourtney said ‘I didnt really think about the theme’ mad disrespectful IMO,” someone else wrote.

Steff* @stefaniemaegan

@itschogurlb Kourtney said “I didnt really think about the theme” mad disrespectful IMO

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stefaniemaegan

Some users called out Kourtney’s “IDC” attitude, suggesting that she seemed unbothered about being invited back in the future.

Gotham / Getty Images

“Kourtney Kardashian saying she didn't really think about this years theme when she found out it was Gilded Glamor. #awful The IDC vibe she portrays is annoying,” one person tweeted.

Michaela Leigh @Michaela__Leigh

Kourtney Kardashian saying she didn't really think about this years theme when she found out it was Gilded Glamor. #awful The IDC vibe she portrays is annoying.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Michaela__Leigh

“Kourtney said ‘yes this is my first met gala and I don’t care to be invited back ever again,’” another quipped.

Sophie Ross @SophRossss

Kourtney said “yes this is my first met gala and I don’t care to be invited back ever again” https://t.co/wlB7XfneYa

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SophRossss

Others pointed out that Kourtney laughing at La La’s question was disrespectful enough, noting that the vast majority of people would have made the most out of their first invitation to the Met.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“kourtney kardashian saying "I didn't really think about it" when asked abt the theme is so infuriating bc there are so many smaller celebs/fashion bloggers who would fucking eat and instead she gets invited :)” one tweet read.

kat @muglersx

kourtney kardashian saying "I didn't really think about it" when asked abt the theme is so infuriating bc there are so many smaller celebs/fashion bloggers who would fucking eat and instead she gets invited :)

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @muglersx

“100. I'm so furious rn. The way she laughed at the question too. The disrespect,” someone replied.

Sagarika @sagisays

@muglersx 100. I'm so furious rn. The way she laughed at the question too. The disrespect.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @sagisays

Meanwhile on Instagram, more fans called Kourtney’s attitude “disrespectful.” One person questioned, “Why invite her if she doesn’t give a shit about the event?” while another wrote, “You get your first invite and ignore the memo.”

Instagram.com
Instagram.com

But while she might be the only one who's admitted it so openly, Kourtney certainly isn’t alone in the group of celebrities who don’t seem to acknowledge the Met theme whatsoever.

Just days ahead of the Met, in fact, actor Sarah Jessica Parker called out the seemingly growing list of people who don’t put tons of thought and effort into their outfits.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Wherever I go to the Met, I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to ten months working on it,” she said during an interview with Vogue.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I’m like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?’ All these people came together and worked really really hard to put together an extraordinary exhibit,” she went on.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“It would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night... But that is not the assignment. The assignment is the theme,” she said. “It is an assignment and you should interpret it, and it should be labor intensive, and it should be challenging.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Well, unfortunately for SJP, Kourt certainly doesn’t seem to care about taking on any assignments just yet.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW