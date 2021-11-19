Kourtney Kardashian Hit Back At Comments Accusing Her Of Never Spending Time With Her Kids Anymore Days After She Received Backlash For Her "Tasteless" PDA With Travis Barker At A Friend's Wedding

Kourtney also found herself facing criticism this week after she said she “loved Travis more than anything” and described him as her “favorite everything,” prompting fans to question the relationship she currently has with her children.