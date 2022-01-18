The account's owner shared screenshots showing they’d been blocked by Kourtney after dragging Kendall Jenner, Tristan Thompson, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch in a series of cutting posts.

If there’s anyone who has a rocky history with social media, it’s Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s child, Mason Disick Chris Weeks / Getty Images for Calvin Klein

Ever since Mason’s memorable social media debut a couple of years ago, the internet has been rife with speculation as to whether or not he now has a secret online presence. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

Several accounts posing as the 12-year-old have taken the internet by storm over the past few years, and while nothing’s been confirmed about who’s running them, we can assume that the majority — if not all — are fake. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

The account, which currently has over 17,000 followers, shares regular posts trolling the Kardashian-Jenners while pretending to be Mason — similar to another infamous Kardashian parody account, @norisblackbook , which poses as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

Well, in spite of all the quips shared by the fake Mason account, it was a pretty brutal post dragging Kendall Jenner that really got people talking. John Shearer / WireImage

“Okay I’m being honest don’t come at me. Might delete this right away lol. But I’m genuinely curious, do people actually like my aunt Kendall?” the account wrote. @exclusivebymase / Via Twitter: @katiiecollier

“Like do people really like look up to her etc. I find her so so boring,” they went on.



“Like nothing fun about her like. Okay walk I guess but like that’s it so average,” they added. “Luv you Kenny but like I never even see edits of you on my fyp [for you page] and I always see like Kylie all the time. Okay bye,” they added. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for amfAR

A screenshot of the parodic post was quickly shared to Twitter, where it went viral, receiving over 36,000 likes. mason disick absolutely does not care i can’t wait for the kardashian kids to grow up it’s going to be hilarious Twitter: @katiiecollier

“mason disick absolutely does not care i can’t wait for the kardashian kids to grow up it’s going to be hilarious,” wrote the user, who presumably didn’t realize the account was a parody.

In fact, several people didn’t immediately grasp that it was a fake account and took to the replies to chime in on Mason’s “menacing” behavior. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

“Lmao Mason and North [West] need their own show,” one fan wrote twitter.com / Via twitter.com

“Mason is definitely Scott's child,” another noted , referring to Scott’s notoriously unfiltered sense of humor. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Theatre Box

Others noted that the whole thing was a gimmick, though they still cracked up at the idea of Mason trolling his aunt Kendall. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for DKNY

“This is hilarious but so obviously a fake account,” tweeted one person.

But someone who didn’t find the stunt so amusing was the queen of sassiness herself, Kourtney — because it looks like she blocked the account altogether. Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Just hours after the post went viral, @exclusivebymase shared a screen recording to their story showing that they’d been blocked by Kourt. @exclusivebymase / Via instagram.com

“i just realized my mom blocked me … omgggg,” wrote the account, still posing as Mason.

As far as we’re aware, the account is in fact fake, with the real Mason Disick apparently urging fans to report it via his Discord. @katiiecollier it’s a fake, mason told to report this account on his discord Twitter: @kardashiansbra3

If this is the case, and Mason is keen to get the spoof account taken down, then it’s understandable as to why Kourtney might have decided to hit the block button. Jeff Schear / Getty Images for TAO Chicago

And although it’s a fake, the idea of Mason trolling the Kardashians on social media doesn’t seem too far-fetched, given his hilarious past with spontaneous — and unapproved — social media livestreams. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Fans of the Kar-Jenner bunch might remember that Mason once set up Instagram and TikTok accounts without his parents’ permission, only to hop onto livestreams and spill a ton of family secrets. Gotham / GC Images

The first of Mason’s many mischievous endeavors came about in March 2020 and saw him memorably spoiling a potential plotline for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mason, who was 10 at the time, went live on Instagram and directly shut down a widespread rumor about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship — something that very likely would have been saved for the show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mason’s TikTok antics ended up landing him in a bit of a Twitter feud with Jeffree Star after the 10-year-old went live with Addison Rae and called the beauty guru “ spoiled AF .” Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

He also hilariously (and brutally) mocked his parents when asked why his Instagram account had disappeared. “It got deleted because I was ‘too young,’ because I went viral. I would have had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I'd kept it up,” he said.

Well, fast forward a year, and Mason certainly isn’t the only Kardashian kid with a messy history with social media. Pierre Suu / GC Images

Just last month, North West caused a huge stir after going live on TikTok without her parents’ permission. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In the short but frenzied livestream, North embarked on giving viewers a “house tour,” running around from room to room and filming various aspects of her home. Pierre Suu / GC Images

And while the whole thing started off lighthearted, it got a bit more tense when North barged into her mom’s room and decided to show the world what Kim looks like off guard. James Devaney / GC Images

“Mom, I’m live!” giggled North while pointing the camera directly at Kim, who was cozied up in bed and clearly taken aback. “No! Stop, you’re not allowed to,” said Kim, before asking someone nearby, “Come on, is she really live?”



Kim didn’t publicly address the mishap for a while, though she admitted that North “ intimidates ” her in a quickfire round of interview questions days later. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

And in quite a full-circle moment, Mason ended up reaching out to Kim with advice on North’s safety in light of his own troublesome past. Gotham / GC Images

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” read Mason’s texts, which Kim proudly shared to her Instagram story. @kimkardashian / Via instagram.com