Kourtney Kardashian Apparently Blocked A Mason Disick Parody Account On Instagram After It Dragged Kendall Jenner In A Viral Post And The Whole Thing Is Hilarious
The account's owner shared screenshots showing they’d been blocked by Kourtney after dragging Kendall Jenner, Tristan Thompson, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch in a series of cutting posts.
If there’s anyone who has a rocky history with social media, it’s Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s child, Mason Disick.
Ever since Mason’s memorable social media debut a couple of years ago, the internet has been rife with speculation as to whether or not he now has a secret online presence.
Several accounts posing as the 12-year-old have taken the internet by storm over the past few years, and while nothing’s been confirmed about who’s running them, we can assume that the majority — if not all — are fake.
But there was one parody account in particular that attracted attention this week, and that's @exclusivebymase on Instagram, which went viral on Monday.
The account, which currently has over 17,000 followers, shares regular posts trolling the Kardashian-Jenners while pretending to be Mason — similar to another infamous Kardashian parody account, @norisblackbook, which poses as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North.
Well, in spite of all the quips shared by the fake Mason account, it was a pretty brutal post dragging Kendall Jenner that really got people talking.
“Okay I’m being honest don’t come at me. Might delete this right away lol. But I’m genuinely curious, do people actually like my aunt Kendall?” the account wrote.
“Like do people really like look up to her etc. I find her so so boring,” they went on.
“Like nothing fun about her like. Okay walk I guess but like that’s it so average,” they added. “Luv you Kenny but like I never even see edits of you on my fyp [for you page] and I always see like Kylie all the time. Okay bye,” they added.
A screenshot of the parodic post was quickly shared to Twitter, where it went viral, receiving over 36,000 likes.
“mason disick absolutely does not care i can’t wait for the kardashian kids to grow up it’s going to be hilarious,” wrote the user, who presumably didn’t realize the account was a parody.
In fact, several people didn’t immediately grasp that it was a fake account and took to the replies to chime in on Mason’s “menacing” behavior.
“Lmao Mason and North [West] need their own show,” one fan wrote.
“Mason is definitely Scott's child,” another noted, referring to Scott’s notoriously unfiltered sense of humor.
Others noted that the whole thing was a gimmick, though they still cracked up at the idea of Mason trolling his aunt Kendall.
“This is hilarious but so obviously a fake account,” tweeted one person.
But someone who didn’t find the stunt so amusing was the queen of sassiness herself, Kourtney — because it looks like she blocked the account altogether.
Just hours after the post went viral, @exclusivebymase shared a screen recording to their story showing that they’d been blocked by Kourt.
“i just realized my mom blocked me … omgggg,” wrote the account, still posing as Mason.
As far as we’re aware, the account is in fact fake, with the real Mason Disick apparently urging fans to report it via his Discord.
If this is the case, and Mason is keen to get the spoof account taken down, then it’s understandable as to why Kourtney might have decided to hit the block button.
And although it’s a fake, the idea of Mason trolling the Kardashians on social media doesn’t seem too far-fetched, given his hilarious past with spontaneous — and unapproved — social media livestreams.
Fans of the Kar-Jenner bunch might remember that Mason once set up Instagram and TikTok accounts without his parents’ permission, only to hop onto livestreams and spill a ton of family secrets.
The first of Mason’s many mischievous endeavors came about in March 2020 and saw him memorably spoiling a potential plotline for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Mason, who was 10 at the time, went live on Instagram and directly shut down a widespread rumor about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship — something that very likely would have been saved for the show.
And while Kourtney and Scott deleted the account the following day, Mason — presumably to their dismay — was immediately on TikTok less than 24 hours later.
Mason’s TikTok antics ended up landing him in a bit of a Twitter feud with Jeffree Star after the 10-year-old went live with Addison Rae and called the beauty guru “spoiled AF.”
He also hilariously (and brutally) mocked his parents when asked why his Instagram account had disappeared. “It got deleted because I was ‘too young,’ because I went viral. I would have had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I'd kept it up,” he said.
Well, fast forward a year, and Mason certainly isn’t the only Kardashian kid with a messy history with social media.
Just last month, North West caused a huge stir after going live on TikTok without her parents’ permission.
In the short but frenzied livestream, North embarked on giving viewers a “house tour,” running around from room to room and filming various aspects of her home.
And while the whole thing started off lighthearted, it got a bit more tense when North barged into her mom’s room and decided to show the world what Kim looks like off guard.
“Mom, I’m live!” giggled North while pointing the camera directly at Kim, who was cozied up in bed and clearly taken aback.
“No! Stop, you’re not allowed to,” said Kim, before asking someone nearby, “Come on, is she really live?”
Kim didn’t publicly address the mishap for a while, though she admitted that North “intimidates” her in a quickfire round of interview questions days later.
And in quite a full-circle moment, Mason ended up reaching out to Kim with advice on North’s safety in light of his own troublesome past.
“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” read Mason’s texts, which Kim proudly shared to her Instagram story.
“I did the exact same thing as she did,” he went on to write. “I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”
Kim replied, “I appreciate you looking out Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”
