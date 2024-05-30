Kourtney Kardashian Admitted She Asked Kim Not To Include Their Explosive Phone Call From Last Season In The Show After Revealing She Had No Idea That It Was Being Filmed

Last September, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian made headlines after an explosive phone call between the pair was featured in their Hulu series, The Kardashians.
Arguably, the most memorable part of the phone call featured Kim telling Kourtney she was in a group chat titled “Not Kourtney” with their other sisters and all of Kourt’s closest friends.
“All of your friends call us complaining — whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us, so we’re all confused,” Kim told her sister.
“We’re on a group chat that’s actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney,’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us. And have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta,” she went on.
Kourtney went on to call Kim a “narcissist,” with Kim later noting again that all of Kourt’s friends and family were “concerned” about her and believed she wasn’t “happy.”
“So you’re telling me that I’m unhappy, and that I’m miserable, and that you have a side chat called ‘Not Kourtney’ — but you’re telling me that you’re happy for me?” Kourtney questioned. “I have a happy life. And the happiness comes when I get the fuck away from you guys. Like, specifically you.”
Kim later said, “We’re allowed to express concern. We have side chats about everybody. That’s just what you do,” to which Kourtney replied, “Then get a fucking life. I don’t have side chats about anyone.”
But things got especially heated once Kim told Kourtney that her own kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — had secretly complained about her, too. “Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are,” she said.
The cameras solely filmed Kim throughout the exchange, with Kourt only appearing audibly through the speakerphone. However, it was apparent that Kourt was extremely hurt by this point as she proceeded to break down into tears.
“It’s you, and my friends, and my kids, and everyone against me,” she said before telling Kim: “You’re just a fucking witch, and I fucking hate you.”
When the phone call aired, Kourt said that she felt as though Kim was “weaponizing everyone” against her. “I think it felt to me in the call that Kim was just using any weapon she could find to hurt me...almost, like, weaponizing everyone against me. And I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of,” she said before separately describing the call as “really hurtful.”
Now, Kourtney has revealed that she actually had no idea the heated phone call was being filmed.
In the latest installment of The Kardashians, which aired on Hulu this week, Kourtney told her close friend Simon Huck that she “never knew” the explosive phone call was being recorded by the film crew at Kim’s home.
Seemingly shocked, Simon asked Kourtney, “Did she not tell you when she called?” Kourt replied, “No! I just had a feeling that it was filmed after the fact.”
Kourtney then went on to reveal that she asked Kim not to feature the phone call footage in the show. “I’m like, ‘You’re not using it.’ But then, it’s too good not to use,” she shared.
In a confessional, Kourtney reflected on the public outrage at her and Kim’s heated phone call.
“People got really analytical and deep,” she said. “You know, we’re sisters. I think people forget. They always say, like on our show, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ And they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up.”
Kim then said in a separate confessional, “I think there’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other.” She giggled before adding, “We really don’t.”
“The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on — if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. And it will always be that way no matter what we’re going through,” she said.
Kourtney also said, “I’m sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme. I really don’t know,” before clarifying once and for all that she and Kim are “great.”