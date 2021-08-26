Kim Kardashian Revealed She Won’t Be Removing “West” From Her Last Name Despite Kanye Filing To Change His Legal Name To “Ye” Weeks After He Claimed She’s “Still In Love” With Him
Amid Kim and Kanye’s divorce, new court documents have revealed that Kanye is hoping to drop his last name entirely, sparking speculation about whether or not his estranged wife would do the same.
Kim Kardashian West has revealed her thoughts on her ex-husband Kanye West filing to change his name.
In case you missed it, news broke on Tuesday that Kanye, whose legal name currently stands as Kanye Omari West, has filed to change his name to his longtime stage title, “Ye,” as seen in new court documents obtained by People.
According to the documents, the 44-year-old rapper — who’d been married to Kim Kardashian since 2014 before she filed for divorce back in February citing “irreconcilable differences” — says his decision to change his name is due to “personal reasons.”
It seems that it was only a matter of time before the name change was taken to court, as Kanye’s decision follows years of him openly expressing his love for the shortened name “Ye.”
Back in 2018, the rapper announced that he was adopting the term as his stage name, tweeting: “the being formally known as Kanye West … I AM YE.”
And the change was further foreshadowed by Kanye’s previous comments in an interview with radio host Big Boy that same year, where he opened up about his admiration for the religious connotation behind the term, when discussing his 2018 self-titled album.
“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’” Kanye shared. “So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. [The title] went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything.”
Well, now that the name change is potentially being made legal, Kim — whose name remains Kim Kardashian West, and who also shares four children with Kanye — has reportedly given her opinion on the topic.
According to sources close to the couple, Kim “will not eliminate West from her name or the names of her children,” despite Kanye’s decision to do so.
According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels “it's important for her to keep the same last name as her four children, and there are no plans to change North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint's last names, either.”
The former couple, who were married for seven years before they decided to part ways, have been at the center of public attention lately following Kim’s appearances at each of Kanye’s Donda album listening parties — which marked the first time that the pair had been pictured in the same place since she filed for divorce.
At the first event, which took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta back in July, Kanye notably sang about “losing his family” during a song titled "Love Unconditionally," while also appearing to break down on stage.
Kanye reportedly fell to his knees and wept while repeating the lyrics, “I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family” — which many assumed was a reference to Kim and their children, who were seated in the audience.
Then, just a month later at the second party, Kanye took to the stage with more emotional lyrics that appeared to be about his estranged wife who was, yet again, sitting in the audience. He rapped: “Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me.”
And it wasn't just Kanye's lyrics that raised eyebrows at the listening parties. The former couple also wore matching outfits at both events, which Kim showed off on social media.
Since then, they've been photographed enjoying a lunch date in Malibu shortly after news broke that Kanye had split from girlfriend of three months, Irina Shayk.
However, sources have since revealed that the exes simply have a "friendly relationship" and are committed to co-parenting.
This all comes almost three months after Kim opened up about the reason behind their divorce during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In an emotional conversation with her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie during one of the show’s final episodes, Kim sobbed while sharing how unhappy she’d been for years of her marriage.
Kim went on to call Kanye “an amazing dad” who’s “done an amazing job,” before later opening up to her mom Kris Jenner about feeling like she didn’t have a partner to “share life with.”
“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” she told Kris.
“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
Kim added that while she felt “numb and tired” from having “emotional breakdowns,” she knew she would one day be happy.
“I didn’t come this far to come this far and not be happy,” she said.
