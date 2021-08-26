It seems that it was only a matter of time before the name change was taken to court, as Kanye’s decision follows years of him openly expressing his love for the shortened name “Ye.”

Back in 2018, the rapper announced that he was adopting the term as his stage name, tweeting: “the being formally known as Kanye West … I AM YE.”

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’” Kanye shared. “So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. [The title] went from Kanye , which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything.”

Well, now that the name change is potentially being made legal, Kim — whose name remains Kim Kardashian West, and who also shares four children with Kanye — has reportedly given her opinion on the topic.

According to sources close to the couple, Kim “will not eliminate West from her name or the names of her children,” despite Kanye’s decision to do so.

Kanye on his knees is one of the most powerful pics of all time

Kanye reportedly fell to his knees and wept while repeating the lyrics, “I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family” — which many assumed was a reference to Kim and their children, who were seated in the audience.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she wept. “I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. ... I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

In an emotional conversation with her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie during one of the show’s final episodes, Kim sobbed while sharing how unhappy she’d been for years of her marriage.

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” she told Kris.

“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”