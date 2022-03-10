Kim Kardashian Has Sparked A Divide After Revealing That Kanye West Will Appear In “The Kardashians” With A Major Arc In The First Episode Despite His Onslaught Of Posts Harassing Her And Pete Davidson
“I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show... I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other.”
Kim Kardashian has publicly addressed the recent harassment from her ex-husband Kanye West in a new interview.
As you’re likely aware by now, Kanye (legally known as Ye) has spent the past couple of months taking aim at Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.
For context, Kim filed for divorce from Ye last February after almost seven years of marriage. While the two initially remained amicable as parents of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — their relationship appeared to sour when Kim began dating the Saturday Night Live comic in late October.
Despite having been romantically linked with multiplewomen before Kim and Pete began dating, Ye spent months repeatedly trying to win his ex back with a string of grand gestures following the news of her new relationship. He even begged her to “run right back” to him onstage at his concert in December and sent her a truckload of roses on Valentine’s Day.
Ye went on to drag Pete into the matter too, calling the comic “trash,” “garbage,” and “a dickhead” in a series of cutting posts while encouraging his fans to “scream” at him if they saw him in public. He also leaked several private messages he’d received from Kim, in which she expressed fear for Pete’s safety and urged Ye to stop provoking his followers.
Throughout the onslaught of harsh comments, Kim has remained relatively silent. She issued one statement to her Instagram story early in February, in which she called Ye out for “constant attacks” and public manipulation.
“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” read the tweet by James Gunn, which Kim hit the heart button on.
But now, Kim has opened up about the recent harassment from Ye in more detail, revealing in a new interview with Variety that she is focused on “handling it all privately” while maintaining that she would never outright “criticize” her ex.
“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim said in the joint interview with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.”
Kim went on to address the subject of Ye appearing in her family’s upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians, which is set to be released next month.
Fans were curious about whether Ye would feature in the new series, especially given that much of its predecessor Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ final season focused on the demise of his and Kim’s marriage and her decision to file for divorce.
Well, Kim confirmed that Ye is in fact set to appear in the show, with the interviewer noting that he has a “major arc” in the very first episode. The scenes, they explained, were filmed “before things turned acrimonious.”
Speaking about his forthcoming appearance, Kim made it clear that she doesn’t plan on engaging in any negative criticism of Ye throughout the show’s run. “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good,” she said.
“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family,” Kim continued.
And Kim went on to maintain that in spite of everything that’s unfolded over the past couple of months, she and Ye will always “love and respect” each other.
“We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better,” she said.
Within hours of the interview going live, Kim’s comments faced a mixed reaction online, with several users quickly arguing that Ye appearing in the new show seems to contradict her pleas to keep their business private.
“How can people get mad at Kanye for putting his business on social media but NOT get mad at Kim k for putting their business on a TV show?” one tweet read.
“Its okay for Kim to put it on her show but kanye is wrong for putting it up on social media lol,” said another.
However, it’s important to note that Kim didn’t explicitly say the recent harassment will be uncovered on the show. In fact, as the interviewer notes, Ye’s appearance — from what has been divulged — was filmed before the relationship between the two turned “acrimonious.”
With this in mind, one fan tweeted, “lol [people] will take any shred of information to turn the blame onto women. kanye literally posted a video depicting him kidnapping her boyf?? i doubt whatever kim has put on the show is nowhere near the level of abusive toxic behaviour kanye has been on.”
“Kanye sharing stuff on social media WITHOUT her consent is different from Kim putting him on her show WITH his consent,” another noted. In a similar vein, one user tweeted: “Absolutely not the same thing. This is a show that Kanye agreed to be on. So unless you can prove that Kim agreed to Kanye's harassment, they aren't the same thing.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Kim dished a little more on what else The Kardashians will have to offer, revealing that the ins and outs of her romance with new beau Pete will be divulged onscreen.
“[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” she said of the relationship. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”
Considering that Kim and Pete have kept the majority of their relationship under wraps and often refrain from making any reference to each other in interviews, fans were excited to hear that the behind-the-scenes of their romance will be explored in the show.
However, Kim did state that she hasn’t filmed with Pete and that while she’s “not opposed” to it, shooting for the show isn’t quite up his alley.
“I have not filmed with him... And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said, marking the first time she’s spoken about Pete publicly. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.