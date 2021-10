Kim began by speaking about Robert’s influence on her work fighting racial injustice, before going on to joke about Simpson, who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, who were stabbed to death outside her home.

“It’s because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” Kim joked.

“I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark — or several — or none at all, I still don’t know,” she went on.

Kim’s comments were met with disappointment from a number of viewers, many of whom called the jokes “ really tasteless ” and “ disgusting ” — especially in light of the fact that Nicole was a close friend of Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner.

In fact, the pair had been so close that Kris paid tribute to her friend by giving Kendall Jenner the middle name "Nicole" when she was born a year after the murders.

“I really hate how Kim said that joke about OJ on SNL,” one viewer tweeted. “A woman being murdered should not be mocked and is not funny at alllll.”

“I don't understand the intent of the O.J. jokes,” another said. “Kim's mother was close friends with Nicole. Also Nicole's murder is obviously still a sore subject for her family.”

And many of the outraged viewers were left wondering how the jokes would be received by both the family of Nicole, and by her and Simpson's children, who were just 8 and 5 when she died.

According to TMZ , Tanya said that Kim’s jokes about Simpson were in “poor taste,” and that it was “shocking” to watch and hear the audience laughing along.

Tanya allegedly went on to call the jokes “beyond inappropriate,” and maintained that Kim should have refused to make light of the topic, insinuating that thewriters — who have joked about O.J. Simpson on numerous occasions in the past — had been behind the lines.

TMZ also claimed that Tanya was left questioning how much the Kardashians really cared about Nicole, in light of Kris Jenner’s close friendship with her.

Tanya’s comments were quickly met with abundant support from viewers, who took to Twitter to express their sympathy for her.

“I can understand why Nicole Brown’s sister was upset,” one user tweeted. “Kim’s mother was good friends with Nicole. Kim knew her. To make a joke about the stabbing murder of someone you and your family were supposed to be close to? That’s actually pretty cruel.”

Kim’s controversial jokes about Simpson were especially surprising given that she’s rarely ever commented on the trial, and has previously declined to speak publicly about it out of respect for his children