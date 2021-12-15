The frenzied livestream saw North running around her house giving a tour, before barging into Kim’s room to give viewers a glimpse of the KKW Beauty mogul.

It’s safe to say that Kim, who was cozied up in bed at the time, was ~not~ impressed by North’s antics.

“No! Stop, you’re not allowed to,” said a seemingly startled Kim, before questioning someone nearby, “Come on, is she really live?”

Despite Kim’s brief annoyance, she and North swiftly resumed posting on their joint TikTok account to their 2.3 million followers, with several new videos having been shared since.

One person commented, on a reposted clip of the livestream, that “showing their house is dangerous,” and that North “needs to be [off] social media for [a] while.”

“Kim needs to take away that phone for a while as punishment. She knows she’s not allowed to go Live and especially show around their house but she did it anyway,” read another comment.

“Kim should ban north from tiktok for a while or like just monitor it very closely,” echoed another.