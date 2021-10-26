Kim Kardashian West is getting very candid about the working relationship she’s maintained with estranged husband, Kanye West.

Speaking of her renowned shapewear company, Skims, Kim revealed that Kanye still has a stake in the billion-dollar business and that he plays an important role in helping to “inspire” the team.

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” Kim said. “I think he enjoys the process.”

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she said.

“I had a few moments. I had some fun,” she said. “But I’m back to minimalism.”

And it's not just Skims and Kim's personal wardrobe that Kanye's creativity has influenced. The KKW Beauty mogul reportedly also drew inspiration from her ex-husband for a separate gig earlier this month.

“Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” another source told Page Six .

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prompted laughter from the audience when she made a harsh dig at Kanye’s failed political campaign, before going on to publicly joke about their divorce for the first time.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” she began. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked.