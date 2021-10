Kim Kardashian West is getting very candid about the working relationship she’s maintained with estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim — who filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” — has often credited the Yeezy designer for his “ genius ” creativity.

And in a new interview with WSJ , Kim offered further insight into how Kanye has remained a huge inspiration in her life — disclosing that the two have remained business partners, despite their tumultuous past

Speaking of her renowned shapewear company, Skims, Kim revealed that Kanye still has a stake in the billion-dollar business and that he plays an important role in helping to “inspire” the team.

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” Kim said. “I think he enjoys the process.”

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she said.

Kim — who has turned heads lately with multiple eye-catching outfits — went on to speak about her “temporary” style shift in the months following her split from Kanye, adding that she’s “back to minimalism” following her experimentation.

“I had a few moments. I had some fun,” she said. “But I’m back to minimalism.”

And it's not just Skims and Kim's personal wardrobe that Kanye's creativity has influenced. The KKW Beauty mogul reportedly also drew inspiration from her ex-husband for a separate gig earlier this month.

Just two weeks ago, the 44-year-old rapper was credited for helping his estranged wife ahead of herhosting debut, after multiple outlets reported that Kim had “ quietly ” enlisted his guidance and support.

“Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback,” a source told E! News . “She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive.”

“Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” another source told Page Six .

Well, it’s safe to say that the exes’ amicable relationship proved itself throughout Kim’s appearance , in light of the multiple jokes she made targeting her ex.

Kim — who faced weeks of skepticism around her hosting debut due to her not-so-comedic reputation — surprised fans with her unexpectedly controversial jokes , which included a couple of eyebrow-raising jabs about Kanye.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prompted laughter from the audience when she made a harsh dig at Kanye’s failed political campaign, before going on to publicly joke about their divorce for the first time.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” she began. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked.