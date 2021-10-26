 Skip To Content
Kim Kardashian Revealed Kanye West Is “The Most Inspirational Person” To Her And Still Has A Stake In Skims Weeks After They Were Rumored To Be “Rebuilding Their Relationship” And Reconsidering Divorce

Kim and Kanye have been facing a ton of speculation around their current relationship status in recent months, especially after being pictured out to dinner weeks ago, and “quietly” working together ahead of Kim’s SNL hosting debut.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on October 26, 2021, at 10:05 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian West is getting very candid about the working relationship she’s maintained with estranged husband, Kanye West.

John Shearer / Getty Images

Kim — who filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” — has often credited the Yeezy designer for his “genius” creativity.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

And in a new interview with WSJ, Kim offered further insight into how Kanye has remained a huge inspiration in her life — disclosing that the two have remained business partners, despite their tumultuous past.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Speaking of her renowned shapewear company, Skims, Kim revealed that Kanye still has a stake in the billion-dollar business and that he plays an important role in helping to “inspire” the team.

Handout / Getty Images

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” Kim said. “I think he enjoys the process.”

Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she said.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kim — who has turned heads lately with multiple eye-catching outfits — went on to speak about her “temporary” style shift in the months following her split from Kanye, adding that she’s “back to minimalism” following her experimentation.

Gotham / GC Images

“I had a few moments. I had some fun,” she said. “But I’m back to minimalism.”

And it's not just Skims and Kim's personal wardrobe that Kanye's creativity has influenced. The KKW Beauty mogul reportedly also drew inspiration from her ex-husband for a separate gig earlier this month.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

Just two weeks ago, the 44-year-old rapper was credited for helping his estranged wife ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, after multiple outlets reported that Kim had “quietly” enlisted his guidance and support.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback,” a source told E! News. “She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” another source told Page Six.

Well, it’s safe to say that the exes’ amicable relationship proved itself throughout Kim’s SNL appearance, in light of the multiple jokes she made targeting her ex.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim — who faced weeks of skepticism around her hosting debut due to her not-so-comedic reputation — surprised fans with her unexpectedly controversial jokes, which included a couple of eyebrow-raising jabs about Kanye.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prompted laughter from the audience when she made a harsh dig at Kanye’s failed political campaign, before going on to publicly joke about their divorce for the first time.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

“I married the best rapper of all time,” she began. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked.

Well, all of this amicable back-and-forth between Kim and Kanye — who were clearly still enjoying working as a team — ultimately led to rife speculation that the pair were perhaps rekindling their romance.

Ahead of her SNL gig, Kim attracted attention earlier this month when she was pictured out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, flaunting what many called a “Kanye-inspired” fit — alongside none other than Kanye West.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Weeks prior, reports surfaced claiming that Kim and Kanye had been “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship,” and that their divorce wasn’t “a done deal.”

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

According to the sources quoted by TMZ, Kim and Kanye’s main focus was to “keep a healthy and sturdy foundation of love and support” for their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

What’s more, if you cast your mind back to the summer, you'll remember that Kim made a series of very surprising appearances at each of Kanye's three Donda album listening parties.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

If you needed reminding, the first event — which took place in July — saw Kanye appearing to weep on stage while singing about “losing” his family during a song titled "Love Unconditionally,” which many assumed was in reference to Kim and their children, who were sitting in the audience.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

A month later, Kanye took to the stage at his second event with more questionable lyrics. He rapped: “Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me” — which was widely interpreted as him suggesting that Kim still had feelings for him.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

And then in August, along came the final and most surprising Donda event of all, which saw Kim sharing the stage with Kanye while dressed in a Balenciaga couture wedding dress and face-concealing veil. According to TMZ, Kim was “happy to do it for Kanye and the event, which was so important to him.”

So between the dinner dates, comments from sources, SNL jokes and ~multiple~ Donda appearances — namely the notable wedding dress — it was frankly no surprise that fans began to guess that the two were more than just friends.

However, sources have maintained that the divorce is very much underway — and that Kim and Kanye are simply committed to coparenting their children and remaining amicable.

In fact, just last week, TMZ reported that Kanye had officially signed over his rights to their marital home, making Kim the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

According to TMZ, the transfer was recorded with the Los Angeles County and saw Kim paying Kanye a buyout price of $20 million for the property, as well as an additional $3 million for its contents — a huge indication that they’re proceeding with the divorce.

Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

You can read Kim’s full interview with WSJ here.

