Kim Kardashian Revealed Kanye West Is “The Most Inspirational Person” To Her And Still Has A Stake In Skims Weeks After They Were Rumored To Be “Rebuilding Their Relationship” And Reconsidering Divorce
Kim and Kanye have been facing a ton of speculation around their current relationship status in recent months, especially after being pictured out to dinner weeks ago, and “quietly” working together ahead of Kim’s SNL hosting debut.
Kim Kardashian West is getting very candid about the working relationship she’s maintained with estranged husband, Kanye West.
Kim — who filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” — has often credited the Yeezy designer for his “genius” creativity.
And in a new interview with WSJ, Kim offered further insight into how Kanye has remained a huge inspiration in her life — disclosing that the two have remained business partners, despite their tumultuous past.
Speaking of her renowned shapewear company, Skims, Kim revealed that Kanye still has a stake in the billion-dollar business and that he plays an important role in helping to “inspire” the team.
“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” Kim said. “I think he enjoys the process.”
“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she said.
Kim — who has turned heads lately with multiple eye-catching outfits — went on to speak about her “temporary” style shift in the months following her split from Kanye, adding that she’s “back to minimalism” following her experimentation.
“I had a few moments. I had some fun,” she said. “But I’m back to minimalism.”
And it's not just Skims and Kim's personal wardrobe that Kanye's creativity has influenced. The KKW Beauty mogul reportedly also drew inspiration from her ex-husband for a separate gig earlier this month.
Just two weeks ago, the 44-year-old rapper was credited for helping his estranged wife ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, after multiple outlets reported that Kim had “quietly” enlisted his guidance and support.
“Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback,” a source told E! News. “She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive.”
“Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” another source told Page Six.
Well, it’s safe to say that the exes’ amicable relationship proved itself throughout Kim’s SNL appearance, in light of the multiple jokes she made targeting her ex.
Kim — who faced weeks of skepticism around her hosting debut due to her not-so-comedic reputation — surprised fans with her unexpectedly controversial jokes, which included a couple of eyebrow-raising jabs about Kanye.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prompted laughter from the audience when she made a harsh dig at Kanye’s failed political campaign, before going on to publicly joke about their divorce for the first time.
“I married the best rapper of all time,” she began. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”
“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked.
Well, all of this amicable back-and-forth between Kim and Kanye — who were clearly still enjoying working as a team — ultimately led to rife speculation that the pair were perhaps rekindling their romance.
Ahead of her SNL gig, Kim attracted attention earlier this month when she was pictured out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, flaunting what many called a “Kanye-inspired” fit — alongside none other than Kanye West.
Weeks prior, reports surfaced claiming that Kim and Kanye had been “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship,” and that their divorce wasn’t “a done deal.”
According to the sources quoted by TMZ, Kim and Kanye’s main focus was to “keep a healthy and sturdy foundation of love and support” for their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
What’s more, if you cast your mind back to the summer, you'll remember that Kim made a series of very surprising appearances at each of Kanye's three Donda album listening parties.
If you needed reminding, the first event — which took place in July — saw Kanye appearing to weep on stage while singing about “losing” his family during a song titled "Love Unconditionally,” which many assumed was in reference to Kim and their children, who were sitting in the audience.
A month later, Kanye took to the stage at his second event with more questionable lyrics. He rapped: “Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me” — which was widely interpreted as him suggesting that Kim still had feelings for him.
And then in August, along came the final and most surprising Donda event of all, which saw Kim sharing the stage with Kanye while dressed in a Balenciaga couture wedding dress and face-concealing veil. According to TMZ, Kim was “happy to do it for Kanye and the event, which was so important to him.”
So between the dinner dates, comments from sources, SNL jokes and ~multiple~ Donda appearances — namely the notable wedding dress — it was frankly no surprise that fans began to guess that the two were more than just friends.
However, sources have maintained that the divorce is very much underway — and that Kim and Kanye are simply committed to coparenting their children and remaining amicable.
In fact, just last week, TMZ reported that Kanye had officially signed over his rights to their marital home, making Kim the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate.
According to TMZ, the transfer was recorded with the Los Angeles County and saw Kim paying Kanye a buyout price of $20 million for the property, as well as an additional $3 million for its contents — a huge indication that they’re proceeding with the divorce.
You can read Kim’s full interview with WSJ here.
-
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.