Kim Kardashian is reportedly completely “disgusted” by the recent string of hateful messages shared by her ex-husband, Kanye West (aka Ye).
As I’m sure you’re aware, Ye was temporarily suspended from social media sites Twitter and Instagram last week after he shared a series of posts that violated their policies.
He’d initially sparked controversy after teaming up with controversial right-wing political commentator, Candace Owens, to promote the message “White Lives Matter” — a phrase typically used as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Ye later shared an antisemitic tweet that has since been removed from Twitter. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
The rapper also slammed all of the KarJenners during his Instagram rampage too, calling the group a bunch of “liars” after Khloé attempted to reason with him in the comments of one of his posts.
For some context, Ye accused Kim of kidnapping their third child, Chicago West, back in January, as he claimed he’d been denied access to her birthday party — an event that he ended up attending.
Rehashing the claim last week, Ye wrote on Instagram: “Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter... For all my audience so outraged about my [White Lives Matter] T-shirt, where was you when I couldn't see my kids.”
When Khloé stepped in to beg Ye to “stop tearing Kimberly down” and “using” their family to “deflect,” the rapper once again claimed that they’d “basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”
Kim hasn’t publicly addressed Ye’s recent social media activity, including his spat with Khloé. However, according to a new report from Page Six, the beauty mogul has now decided to only communicate with the rapper through assistants.
“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source close to Kim claimed.
The insider added that Kim has “had enough” of Ye’s “conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric,” and has refused to communicate with him as a result.
Meanwhile, another source close to Kim told Hollywood Life that there is “no chance” the KarJenners will forgive Ye.
“Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” they said, adding that Kim was “utterly disgusted” by his “White Lives Matter” statements.
“This whole situation with Kanye has been so triggering for Kim, she feels like she’s re-living a nightmare,” the insider continued.
Over the course of their seven-year marriage, Kim found herself struggling to reason with Ye on several occasions.
Perhaps most memorably, Ye publicly branded Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, white supremacists during a Twitter rant in July 2020, which Kim later admitted heavily influenced her decision to file for divorce from him in February 2021.
But Ye’s tirades against Kim have only continued since they parted ways. Earlier this year, he publicly slammed Kim’s parenting style and repeatedly accused her of denying him access to their children.
In fact, Kim’s reaction to one of Ye’s false accusations — that he wasn’t “allowed” to see their eldest daughter, North — was documented in the latest episode of her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians.
She admitted she was completely exhausted by his outbursts, and said she felt she had no choice but to publicly respond. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she commented on his post at the time.