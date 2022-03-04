Not only did Ye coin the nickname “Skete” for the Saturday Night Live comic, but he also labeled him “garbage” and “trash” in several since-deleted Instagram posts, while urging his fans to “scream” at him if they saw him in public.
He even called Pete out by name directly in his song “Eazy” released in January, which features rapper The Game. In the track, Ye raps: “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
But things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday this week after Ye released a disturbing new music video for the song, during which a cartoon version of Pete could be seen being kidnapped, decapitated, and buried alive.
The shocking video sparked a large wave of concern for Pete from fans and internet users worldwide, who urged the actor to consider taking legal action against Ye.
Pete has yet to address the video, and with no social media presence, it’s uncertain if and when he’s reacted to it. The comedian deleted his new Instagram account just last week following an onslaught of hateful comments from Ye’s fans.
However, his girlfriend, Kim, did quietly demonstrate her support toward him on Twitter this week.
On Thursday, filmmaker James Gunn tweeted out praising Pete’s character in light of Ye’s concerning video.
“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” read the tweet.
James went on to defend Pete further after one user tweeted back: “That’s cool but just because someone acts nice around you don’t mean he’s goin to be the same person all through out. People are opportunist.”
In response, James wrote: “No shit. But I’ve been on set with Pete & I see how he treats all of the crew & background actors. I’ve been to restaurants & see how he treats the staff. I’ve seen how he treats his longtime friends. I’ve seen how he treats fans.”
And when another person revealed they’d “unfollowed” James due to his public support toward Pete, the filmmaker simply replied: “Happy to lose you.”
Before long, several observant fans noticed that Kim — who rarely “likes” anything on the platform — had hit the heart button on James’s first tweet.
Under a repost of the exchange shared by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Kaley Cuoco — who was heavily rumored to be dating Pete during the filming of their upcoming movie Meet Cute — commented in agreement, writing: “Fact ❤️.”
Shortly after the Twitter like, Kim removed “West” from her social media profiles following a judge's ruling declaring her legally single on Wednesday. Her new status comes after a monthslong battle with Ye — who’s been strongly opposed to the divorce — over her desire to move forward with the proceedings, which began just over a year ago.
Fans were pleased to see Kim’s heartfelt Twitter like and the removal of “West” from her social media platforms, especially considering that the concern for Pete’s well-being and mental health has skyrocketed in the days since Ye’s music video was released.
“I truly hope that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have strong support systems for what they're experiencing. No one deserves unhinged, troubling, and emotionally abusive/harassing behavior from anyone,” one person tweeted.
“pete davidson deserves so much better. i really hope he’s doing okay right now, safe and healthy,” another wrote.
But hearing of Pete’s “generous” and “tender” spirit didn’t come as a huge surprise to fans, given that he came across as exactly those things in some apparent texts exchanged with Ye recently.
Last month, the Donda artist leaked a private message he’d apparently received from Pete, which saw the comic seemingly attempting to reassure Ye that he wasn’t coming between his and Kim's children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
“I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the text from Pete appeared to read. “[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. “I do [hope one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends.”
However, despite Pete being the one to offer Ye an olive branch amid his harsh flurry of Instagram jabs, the rapper declined, posting the conversation to his page with the caption: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.
Ye went on to share alleged texts from Kim that week too, which expressed her concern for Pete’s safety amid the online feud.
“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment,” the apparent message from Kim read. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”
“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” another screenshotted message read.
And beyond the apparent behind-the-scenes messages, Pete’s caring character has showcased itself throughout his and Kim’s relationship.
From the moment that the pair were first linked in October, following their joint SNL appearance, fans have noticed a shift in Kim’s entire demeanor — at least from the paparazzi photos we’ve seen, in which she’s often hand in hand with Pete with a huge grin across her face.
They’ve been pictured out shopping at outlet malls and enjoying dinner at budget-friendly chain restaurants, something that fans of the reality star will know strays far from her infamous glamorous lifestyle.
In fact, according to onlookers who spotted Pete and Kim dining at a low-key pizza place in January, the date was “very casual,” with the beauty mogul switching her usual designer fits for a comfy sweater and leggings.
And just weeks prior, while the couple were ringing in the new year with a Bahamas vacation, Kim — as she revealed a month later — actually threw her phone into the ocean to disconnect from people and enjoy the presence of her companions: Pete, as well as longtime friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.
“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on fucking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” Kim recalled during an interview with Vogue US in February.
“I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’” she said, before noting that she did end up chucking her device into the waters and had to get a new number as a result.
“I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy,” she said.
“I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” she continued. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”
All of these instances demonstrate Kim’s newfound postdivorce happiness, coinciding with her previous comments about what she genuinely desires in a future relationship during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June.
Speaking with her mom Kris Jenner in an extremely candid conversation, Kim opened up about the demise of her and Ye’s marriage, revealing that she was tired of extravagant gestures and was instead yearning for “the little things.”
“I feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible,” she told Kris. “But I don’t have a life to share that with.”
“Turning 40 this year, I was like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she said, referring to the fact that Ye had based himself in Wyoming before the end of their marriage.
Going on to discuss her hopes for future relationships, Kim said: “It’s the little things that I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
And if the past few months with Pete have been anything to go by, Kim certainly seems to be enjoying the less extravagant experiences and embracing a new form of happiness.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.