Kim Kardashian Subtly Defended Pete Davidson Online After Kanye West’s Disturbing New Music Video Caused Huge Backlash, Before Officially Removing “West” From Her Social Media Accounts

Kim’s subtle show of support comes amid an onslaught of concerned comments about Pete’s well-being, after Ye’s animated music video showed him being kidnapped, decapitated, and buried alive.

In her first public vow of support toward Pete Davidson since they began dating, Kim Kardashian has liked a tweet defending and praising his character.

As you’re likely aware by now, Pete has faced weeks of heated online jabs from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West (who now goes by Ye), who’s spent months trying to win her back with a bunch of grand public declarations.

Not only did Ye coin the nickname “Skete” for the Saturday Night Live comic, but he also labeled him “garbage” and “trash” in several since-deleted Instagram posts, while urging his fans to “scream” at him if they saw him in public.

He even called Pete out by name directly in his song “Eazy” released in January, which features rapper The Game. In the track, Ye raps: “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

But things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday this week after Ye released a disturbing new music video for the song, during which a cartoon version of Pete could be seen being kidnapped, decapitated, and buried alive.

The shocking video sparked a large wave of concern for Pete from fans and internet users worldwide, who urged the actor to consider taking legal action against Ye.

Pete has yet to address the video, and with no social media presence, it’s uncertain if and when he’s reacted to it. The comedian deleted his new Instagram account just last week following an onslaught of hateful comments from Ye’s fans.

However, his girlfriend, Kim, did quietly demonstrate her support toward him on Twitter this week.

On Thursday, filmmaker James Gunn tweeted out praising Pete’s character in light of Ye’s concerning video.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” read the tweet.

James Gunn @JamesGunn

For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender &amp; funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.

James went on to defend Pete further after one user tweeted back: “That’s cool but just because someone acts nice around you don’t mean he’s goin to be the same person all through out. People are opportunist.”

Saul Torres @SaulLeoTorres

@JamesGunn That’s cool but just because someone acts nice around you don’t mean he’s goin to be the same person all through out. People are opportunist

In response, James wrote: “No shit. But I’ve been on set with Pete & I see how he treats all of the crew & background actors. I’ve been to restaurants & see how he treats the staff. I’ve seen how he treats his longtime friends. I’ve seen how he treats fans.”

James Gunn @JamesGunn

@SaulLeoTorres No shit. But I’ve been on set with Pete &amp; I see how he treats all of the crew &amp; background actors. I’ve been to restaurants &amp; see how he treats the staff. I’ve seen how he treats his longtime friends. I’ve seen how he treats fans.

And when another person revealed they’d “unfollowed” James due to his public support toward Pete, the filmmaker simply replied: “Happy to lose you.”

Happy to lose you.

@djoats02 Happy to lose you.

Before long, several observant fans noticed that Kim — who rarely “likes” anything on the platform — had hit the heart button on James’s first tweet.

twitter.com

Under a repost of the exchange shared by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Kaley Cuoco — who was heavily rumored to be dating Pete during the filming of their upcoming movie Meet Cute — commented in agreement, writing: “Fact ❤️.”

instagram.com

Shortly after the Twitter like, Kim removed “West” from her social media profiles following a judge's ruling declaring her legally single on Wednesday. Her new status comes after a monthslong battle with Ye — who’s been strongly opposed to the divorce — over her desire to move forward with the proceedings, which began just over a year ago.

Fans were pleased to see Kim’s heartfelt Twitter like and the removal of “West” from her social media platforms, especially considering that the concern for Pete’s well-being and mental health has skyrocketed in the days since Ye’s music video was released.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I truly hope that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have strong support systems for what they're experiencing. No one deserves unhinged, troubling, and emotionally abusive/harassing behavior from anyone,” one person tweeted.

Naomi Mejia @YouthquakerMimi

I truly hope that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have strong support systems for what they're experiencing. No one deserves unhinged, troubling, and emotionally abusive/harassing behavior from anyone

“pete davidson deserves so much better. i really hope he’s doing okay right now, safe and healthy,” another wrote.

ִֶָ @typicaIofme

pete davidson deserves so much better. i really hope he’s doing okay right now, safe and healthy.

But hearing of Pete’s “generous” and “tender” spirit didn’t come as a huge surprise to fans, given that he came across as exactly those things in some apparent texts exchanged with Ye recently.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Last month, the Donda artist leaked a private message he’d apparently received from Pete, which saw the comic seemingly attempting to reassure Ye that he wasn’t coming between his and Kim's children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the text from Pete appeared to read. “[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. “I do [hope one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends.”

instagram.com

However, despite Pete being the one to offer Ye an olive branch amid his harsh flurry of Instagram jabs, the rapper declined, posting the conversation to his page with the caption: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.

Joce / GC Images

Ye went on to share alleged texts from Kim that week too, which expressed her concern for Pete’s safety amid the online feud.

Gotham / GC Images

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment,” the apparent message from Kim read. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

instagram.com

“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” another screenshotted message read.

instagram.com

And beyond the apparent behind-the-scenes messages, Pete’s caring character has showcased itself throughout his and Kim’s relationship.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

From the moment that the pair were first linked in October, following their joint SNL appearance, fans have noticed a shift in Kim’s entire demeanor — at least from the paparazzi photos we’ve seen, in which she’s often hand in hand with Pete with a huge grin across her face.

They’ve been pictured out shopping at outlet malls and enjoying dinner at budget-friendly chain restaurants, something that fans of the reality star will know strays far from her infamous glamorous lifestyle.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

In fact, according to onlookers who spotted Pete and Kim dining at a low-key pizza place in January, the date was “very casual,” with the beauty mogul switching her usual designer fits for a comfy sweater and leggings.

And just weeks prior, while the couple were ringing in the new year with a Bahamas vacation, Kim — as she revealed a month later — actually threw her phone into the ocean to disconnect from people and enjoy the presence of her companions: Pete, as well as longtime friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.

“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on fucking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” Kim recalled during an interview with Vogue US in February.

“I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’” she said, before noting that she did end up chucking her device into the waters and had to get a new number as a result.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

In the same interview, Kim opened up about choosing herself and prioritizing her own happiness, giving fans some rare insight into how she was coping since her split from Ye.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy,” she said.

Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

“I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” she continued. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

George Pimentel / Getty Images

All of these instances demonstrate Kim’s newfound postdivorce happiness, coinciding with her previous comments about what she genuinely desires in a future relationship during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Speaking with her mom Kris Jenner in an extremely candid conversation, Kim opened up about the demise of her and Ye’s marriage, revealing that she was tired of extravagant gestures and was instead yearning for “the little things.”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar

“I feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible,” she told Kris. “But I don’t have a life to share that with.”

hayu

“Turning 40 this year, I was like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she said, referring to the fact that Ye had based himself in Wyoming before the end of their marriage.

hayu

Going on to discuss her hopes for future relationships, Kim said: “It’s the little things that I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

hayu

And if the past few months with Pete have been anything to go by, Kim certainly seems to be enjoying the less extravagant experiences and embracing a new form of happiness.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

