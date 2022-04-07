Khloé Kardashian Called Tristan Thompson A “Great Guy” And A “Great Dad” In Her First TV Interview Since Their Split Weeks After He Was Accused Of Treating Their Daughter Differently To His Other Kids

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room, and so, yes it might have looked strange... But when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”