It looks like Khloé Kardashian is still in high spirits in spite of the ongoing drama with her ex Tristan Thompson.
As you’ve likely heard by now, it was confirmed last Wednesday that Khloé and Tristan are due to welcome their second child via surrogate in the coming weeks.
“We can confirm True [their 4-year-old daughter] will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloé’s spokesperson told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
“Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” the rep added.
Since 2016, Khloé and Tristan’s on-again, off-again relationship has repeatedly been dogged by his infidelity. The pair ultimately ended up parting ways for good last December, after the NBA player was exposed for secretly fathering a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.
So when Khloé’s representative revealed that she and Tristan were set to welcome another child together — which hadn’t been public knowledge before — fans were all the more concerned for the reality star.
“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” Khloé’s representative confirmed.
So far, Tristan hasn’t publicly addressed the baby, while sources have claimed that Khloé was hesitant to make the news public for fear of ridicule and backlash online.
But in spite of his ongoing silence, Tristan certainly hasn’t avoided the public eye, as he’s been pictured out and about vacationing between Mykonos, Greece, and Saint-Tropez, France, over the past week.
What’s more, while in Mykonos, the basketball player was filmed holding hands with a mystery lady after leaving the popular nightclub Bonbonniere. He was also seen partying with a group of women and his friends, all of whom looked to be having a great time.
Several fans expressed their frustration toward the athlete, arguing that it was unfair for him to be enjoying his lavish vacation so brazenly while Khloé was situated over in LA, apparently prepping to welcome their baby.
However, Khloé actually jumped to Tristan’s defense on Tuesday, quietly liking a post from a fan account that read: “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.”
“So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due,” the post added.
And now, it looks like Khloé is continuing to take the high road, as she shared an inspirational quote to her Instagram page on Thursday referencing her figurative “crown.”
Alongside a photo of herself lounging out in a bikini, Khloé wrote: “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls.”
The post was quickly met with heaps of support from her followers, who repeatedly labeled her a “queen” while noting that she looks “gorgeous.”
And among those leaving kind words of support toward the star was her mom, Kris Jenner, who rarely — if ever — speaks out against any of her children’s exes.
In fact, Kris has long faced criticism for her ongoing public support toward Tristan in spite of his past infidelity scandals and repeated disrespect of Khloé, calling him “amazing” in a Father’s Day tribute shared just last month.
But clearly rallying behind Khloé now, Kris — who also seemingly unfollowed Tristan the other day — left a firm comment under her daughter’s post: “Never.”
Days prior, Khloé penned a sweet tribute toward her and Tristan’s daughter, True, as she shared her first Instagram post since the latest drama broke.
“Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and the 4-year-old in the ocean.