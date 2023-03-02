Back in March 2019, Khloé Kardashian found herself facing heaps of backlash online over her “out of touch” response to a fan.
The fan tweeted about struggling to afford a pair of jeans from Khloé’s brand, Good American. At the time, the garments ranged in price from roughly $99 to $189.
“So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I’m in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts,” the fan tweeted.
Khloé wrote back, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them” — and this outraged several Twitter users.
“someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things,” someone tweeted.
“Not cute! ‘People are struggling financially to afford clothing, adorbs!!’ CUTE would be seeing this girl's tweet and sending her some free jeans,” another said.
“It’s not cute that minimum wage is so low and products are sold at such a high price that a person has to work TWENTY HOURS to afford one pair of (overpriced) jeans. #tonedeaf #readtheroom,” a user added.
And in turn, this wound up sparking a conversation about how “detached” from reality Khloé and her entire family are.
“Khloe is so damn detached from the reality of working people that she thinks 20 hours of work for a pair of jeans is ‘cute.’ So basically, her jeans are worth 20 hours of a person's life so they can make her wealthier. Gotta love delusional capitalism,” one tweet read.
“Imagine affording to be as out of touch w real life as khloe is. Picking up extra shifts to afford a pair of overpriced jeans is not ‘cute’ lol,” another said.
Khloé ended up sending the fan a free package of clothes from Good American and said in a tweet that she'd planned on doing so from the moment she first saw the tweet.
Fast-forward to today, and the conversation has been reignited once again after Khloé’s tweet resurfaced on Twitter and Reddit this week.
“she was so crazy for this like she didn’t even give her a 5% off code,” read one viral tweet, which included a screenshot of Khloé’s response to the fan.