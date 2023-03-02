Khloé Kardashian’s Resurfaced Response To Someone Who Worked 20 Hours To Afford A Pair Of Her Jeans Has Reminded Fans How “Wildly Out Of Touch” The KarJenners Are

“Gotta love delusional capitalism.”

Leyla Mohammed
Back in March 2019, Khloé Kardashian found herself facing heaps of backlash online over her “out of touch” response to a fan.

The fan tweeted about struggling to afford a pair of jeans from Khloé’s brand, Good American. At the time, the garments ranged in price from roughly $99 to $189.

“So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I’m in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts,” the fan tweeted.

Kaelynn abner @K_Abner_

So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I’m in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts.

Twitter: @K_Abner_

Khloé wrote back, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them” — and this outraged several Twitter users.

Khloé @khloekardashian

@K_Abner_ Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them

Twitter: @khloekardashian

“someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things,” someone tweeted.

zoe moon @zoesnxder

@khloekardashian @K_Abner_ not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!! someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s “cute” that ppl have to calculate &amp; think how many hours they have to work to afford little things.

Twitter: @zoesnxder

“Not cute! ‘People are struggling financially to afford clothing, adorbs!!’ CUTE would be seeing this girl's tweet and sending her some free jeans,” another said.

Cool Buttons @cool_buttons

@khloekardashian @K_Abner_ Not cute! "People are struggling financially to afford clothing, adorbs!!" CUTE would be seeing this girl's tweet and sending her some free jeans

Twitter: @cool_buttons

“It’s not cute that minimum wage is so low and products are sold at such a high price that a person has to work TWENTY HOURS to afford one pair of (overpriced) jeans. #tonedeaf #readtheroom,” a user added.

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ @_kosmonaught_

@khloekardashian @K_Abner_ It’s not cute that minimum wage is so low and products are sold at such a high price that a person has to work TWENTY HOURS to afford one pair of (overpriced) jeans. #tonedeaf #readtheroom

Twitter: @_kosmonaught_

And in turn, this wound up sparking a conversation about how “detached” from reality Khloé and her entire family are.

“Khloe is so damn detached from the reality of working people that she thinks 20 hours of work for a pair of jeans is ‘cute.’ So basically, her jeans are worth 20 hours of a person's life so they can make her wealthier. Gotta love delusional capitalism,” one tweet read.

¡Azúcar MO Negra! @AZUCAR_Mo_Negra

@khloekardashian @K_Abner_ Khloe is so damn detached from the reality of working people that she thinks 20 hours of work for a pair of jeans is "cute". So basically, her jeans are worth 20 hours of a person's life so they can make her wealthier. Gotta love delusional capitalism

Twitter: @AZUCAR_Mo_Negra

“Imagine affording to be as out of touch w real life as khloe is. Picking up extra shifts to afford a pair of overpriced jeans is not ‘cute’ lol,” another said.

nat 🧸 @natalie1055

Imagine affording to be as out of touch w real life as khloe is. Picking up extra shifts to afford a pair of overpriced jeans is not “cute” lol https://t.co/OFSrFI2SFt

Twitter: @natalie1055

Khloé ended up sending the fan a free package of clothes from Good American and said in a tweet that she'd planned on doing so from the moment she first saw the tweet.

Khloé @khloekardashian

@Khlocaine_ Sadly, the negative things spread like wild fire. I was so honored this young woman spent her hard earned money on GA, I was sending her GA out of pure gratitude/appreciation as soon as I saw her tweet. I was surprising her. Never did I think my tweet would be taken so negatively

Twitter: @khloekardashian

Fast-forward to today, and the conversation has been reignited once again after Khloé’s tweet resurfaced on Twitter and Reddit this week.

“she was so crazy for this like she didn’t even give her a 5% off code,” read one viral tweet, which included a screenshot of Khloé’s response to the fan.

Hurt CoPain @SaeedDiCaprio

she was so crazy for this like she didn’t even give her a 5% off code

Twitter: @SaeedDiCaprio

“The fact she thinks this is ‘cute’ is the most painfully rich thing I’ve seen in a couple weeks,” someone replied, while others called Khloé “so detached from reality” for giving the “most privileged reply” they’d ever seen.

“did she not read the whole tweet before responding?” someone on Reddit questioned.

Going on to criticize the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, one person tweeted, “The kardashians are collectively the modern embodiment of marie antoinette.”

Westley @wesk124

@SaeedDiCaprio The kardashians are collectively the modern embodiment of marie antoinette

Twitter: @wesk124

“This was so wildly out of touch,” another person wrote.

JT 🔮 @jor_dynlee13

This was so wildly out of touch 🥴 https://t.co/THYevqeG4g

Twitter: @jor_dynlee13

