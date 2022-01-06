Tristan apologized to Khloé for “heartbreak and humiliation” earlier this week after a paternity test confirmed he fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, during their relationship.

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is being shown a great deal of love and support from her family and close ones amid the recent paternity scandal involving her ex, Tristan Thompson. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

Tristan confessed that he slept with Maralee on his 30th birthday in March last year — the same month that he and Khloé went public with their rekindled relationship. He later revealed he’d been seeing Maralee “sporadically” for months, in a relationship he claimed was “ based on sex only .” Sarah Stier / Getty Images

On Jan. 3, the NBA player admitted to fathering the child with Maralee after taking a paternity test. The baby boy, who was born in early December, is Tristan’s third child: He also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram story on Jan. 3. @realtristan13 / Via instagram.com

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan also apologized directly to Khloé, claiming that he has the “utmost respect and love” for her. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the statement has been met with a great deal of scrutiny online. @realtristan13 / Via instagram.com

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”



Khloé remained largely silent on social media following Tristan’s posts — aside from sharing a quick snap to her Instagram story this week that appeared to show her spending time with True. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

But now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has hinted at the support she’s receiving from her close ones at this time. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

On Wednesday, Khloé shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“My cuties,” she captioned the photo, tagging Kourtney and Travis. “I love you.” @khloekardashian / Via instagram.com

Both Travis and Kourtney reposted the picture shortly afterward, with Kourt adding a single heart emoji.

And though Khloé hasn’t yet formally addressed the news, reports of Tristan’s third child have been circulating since early December, after Maralee claimed he was the father and filed lawsuits against him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses. Justin Ford / Getty Images

KUWTK star. In light of the fact that Khloé posted an affectionate tribute for Tristan on his birthday in March — the same date that he admitted to having sex with Maralee — many fans have since voiced their concern for thestar. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

Khloé’s post confirmed that the pair were back together following their 2019 split, which came about following rumors that Tristan had cheated with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — who said that Tristan kissed her. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

However, Khloé and Tristan’s rekindled relationship was ultimately short-lived, with the two going on to split for good in June last year following another round of cheating allegations. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

According to E! News , who heard from a source close to the Good American cofounder, Khloé “will continue to coparent” with Tristan and “follow the custody schedule they have for True... but that is it.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

Understandably, the source also noted that Khloé is “very upset” by the news, though it seems she’s “finally ready to move on and let go.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

“She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this,” the insider said. “After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

“The [Kardashian/Jenners are] relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go,” the source added.

Well, if Khloé’s social media activity over the past few weeks is anything to go by, the reports certainly don’t come as a surprise. Shein X 100k Challenge 2021 / Getty Images for SHEIN

Khloé — who often shares cryptic quotes presumably hinting at her feelings — reposted a series of messages throughout the weeks of December that the scandal was unfolding online, with one notably detailing “painful moments.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” read one quote she posted on Dec. 31. “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that you're not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

Another quote Khloé shared weeks prior mentioned “unkind” days and “strength and survival.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

“To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I’m sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you,” the post read. "I know it may not feel like it at times but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to go to war with nightmares. You are a symbol of strength and survival."