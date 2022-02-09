Khloé Kardashian has come under fire for relationship advice she gave her sister, Kim Kardashian, back in 2018.
If you’ve been on Twitter at all this week, you might have stumbled across a resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians that’s been making the rounds over the past few days.
In the short video, Khloé gives Kim advice following an infamous argument she had with her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, over a band-aid.
The dispute, which saw Kim and Kanye — now legally known as Ye — facing a ton of attention at the time, has now been brought to light again by fans in view of their recent feud and ongoing divorce proceedings.
Tweeting the clip on Feb. 4, one user wrote: “This is when I knew it was DONE. Kim was FED UP!”
Recalling her dispute with Ye, Kim tells Khloé in the clip: “We had a fight ‘cause I wouldn’t get him a band-aid. I said, ‘Did you look in the proper place? There’s a band-aid here.’ He didn’t like that one.”
“So he wanted another one. So, there was a band-aid there, and I put it on him. He didn’t like the color of the band-aid,” she recounts.
Kim continues, “We went upstairs in the kids room, and I go, ‘Oh look, North has Jesus band-aids. Put on a Jesus band-aid.’ He was like, ‘I’ve slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit, and you let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid.”
“He said I should’ve got a skin colored band-aid,” Kim says. “And I’m like, ’So I’m running around to find three fucking different colored band-aids?’”
“So I said, ‘Call the housekeeper. Let’s have her get a band-aid. And he said, ‘Well why can’t you get it? You would get Saint one,” she says, referring to their then-2-year-old son.
Clearly frustrated, Kim says that Ye “fighting with Saint” was not acceptable with her. “I’m not gonna have a full-fledged fight ‘cause I’m not gonna get you a band-aid, I’m sorry,” she says in the clip.
Well, while the “childish” nature of Ye’s stance in the argument was a huge talking point when the episode aired, it’s now Khloé’s advice to Kim that has reignited the conversation.
In response to Kim, Khloé says: “But if that’s gonna make him feel better... if that’s gonna make him feel more loved, don’t you wanna just get the band-aid?”
Fans quickly called Khloé’s advice into question, with many expressing their disagreement on Twitter.
Several users firstly argued that Khloé “wasn’t really listening,” given that she suggested a solution Kim said she’d already tried.
“[Khloé’s] response shows she wasn't really listening to Kim or she would have heard Kim saying she already found one, put one on, went around the house [and] found another one. And THEN she drew a line [because] it was getting ridiculous,” wrote one user.
Adding to that point, one fan raised the question of Khloé’s apparent passivity in relationships, arguing that she seemed eager to “do everything” for her partner while prioritizing his needs over her own.
“It’s not even the fact she wasn’t listening, her response speaks volumes bc underneath she’s saying “Don’t you just wanna do everything your man tell you to do so that he feels loved & he stays?” tweeted the fan.
“Khloe has such little self-respect for herself it is almost painful to watch. On top that she totally didn't listen to a single thing her sister said, which was that her husband was comparing himself to their child,” another wrote.
In fact, many fans also suggested that Khloé has few “boundaries” when it comes to dating.
“Khloe's response speaks volumes. ALWAYS putting a man first no matter what, zero boundaries or self-respect,” one person tweeted.
“Khloe is going to keep having these men run over her feelings with that mentality,” another wrote.
However, some fans went on to express their sympathy for the reality star, suggesting that her apparent lack of boundaries and low self-esteem might stem from deeper-rooted insecurities.
“It seems Khloe got all glam up and all but inside is still that young girl with self esteem issues who believes she doesn’t deserve love and respect and needs to bend over backwards so the guy she loves will be with her… kinda sad,” one suggested.
“Khloe so desperate to feel loved,” added another.
With all this in mind, several users went on to mention Khloé’s turbulent dating history in relation to her comments.
As you’re likely aware, Khloé spent years in a destructive marriage with Lamar Odom, before moving on to an on-again, off-again relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, between 2016-2021.
The pair were first rocked by allegations that Tristan had cheated in April 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth to their now-3-year-old daughter, True.
Khloé went on to end their relationship less than a year later, following accusations that Tristan had cheated with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.
At the time, Jordyn said that Tristan had been the one to kiss her, and denied that things had gone further between them.
But Khloé quickly accused Jordyn of “lying” in a fierce tweet, and went on to blame her for being the reason her family “broke up.”
“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloé tweeted at Jordyn in March 2019.
Many fans quickly criticized Khloé for her comment and said they were “disappointed” in her for solely blaming Jordyn and not Tristan.
A day later, however, Khloé walked back on her comments and tweeted that the cheating was “Tristan’s fault.” She wrote: “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”
In spite of all this — and the revelation that Tristan had allegedly threatened to kill himself when Khloé refused to talk to him following the scandal — the two eventually rekindled their relationship following months spent co-parenting together during the first March 2020 lockdown.
Confirming the news in an emotional Instagram post shared on Tristan’s birthday in March 2021, Khloé wrote: “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before.”
“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would,” she went on. “For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”
However, the pair split again just months later, after more cheating accusations emerged. Reports surfaced claiming Tristan had been seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party in Bel Air.
But Khloé’s heartfelt Instagram tribute on her ex’s birthday night is all the more uncomfortable to read now, as Tristan recently confessed to sleeping with and impregnating another woman on that very night.
In a huge scandal that began unfolding in December, Tristan faced lawsuits against him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses filed by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed he was the father of her baby boy, born early December.
According to the legal documents, Tristan confessed to sleeping with Maralee on his 30th birthday in March last year — the exact month that he and Khloé went public with their rekindled relationship.
And although he initially denied his paternity, Tristan went on to concede after taking a DNA test. He broke the news with a public Instagram story, in which he apologized to Khloé for “heartbreak and humiliation.”
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan wrote on Jan. 3.
“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he added. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
While Khloé shared a series of crypticInstagram posts following the news of Tristan's paternity, she's yet to directly comment on the situation.
