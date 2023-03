It wasn’t until March 2022 that Kelly and Brandon’s divorce was finalized in court. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly , Kelly — who was granted primary custody of their children — agreed to pay $45,601 a month in child support, as well as $115,000 per month to Brandon in spousal support until January 2024. She was also asked to pay a one-time, tax-free fee totaling just over $1.3 million.