The Kardashians are no strangers to high-profile business ties, given their range of multimillion-dollar companies.

But the family are now facing backlash over documents obtained by Page Six that appear to suggest a link between their companies and the former business manager of Britney Spears’ estate, Lou Taylor

If you didn’t know, Taylor is the current president and CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which she founded in 1992.

However, Taylor — who has worked for a range of A-Listers including Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani — has faced criticism in recent years over her connection to Spears.

Taylor first worked as a business manager for Spears’ younger sister in 2004, before becoming friends with her father, Jamie. She was later described as the “Spears’ family spokesperson” during a Today Show interview days after the singer was hospitalized under a psychiatric hold in 2008.

In her memoir released that same year, Spears’ mother alleged that Taylor and Jamie discussed the possibility of a conservatorship after the hospitalization. Taylor’s attorney has repeatedly denied these claims, telling BuzzFeed News in a statement that the conservatorship was “created by attorneys and the Probate Court,” without “any contribution from [Taylor] or Tri Star.”

A year after the conservatorship was implemented, Taylor was hired as the business manager for Spears’ estate and oversaw her 2009 comeback tour. Her lawyer told BuzzFeed News that Taylor began representing the estate generally in 2010, and that Tri Star also provided “an important role in connection with budgeting, planning, and assisting with the negotiation of Spears’ Las Vegas residency,” which ran between 2013 and 2017.

Spears was due to start a second Vegas residency in February 2019, but pulled out a month before the shows began and announced an extended hiatus . The circumstances around her sudden hiatus sparked the global #FreeBritney movement , with fans expressing concern that she was being held at a mental health facility against her will.

Taylor resigned from her position in August 2020, at around the same time that Spears stated for the first time in court documents that she was “strongly opposed” to her father continuing to serve as her “sole conservator.” In a statement to BuzzFeed News, however, Taylor’s attorney said her resignation was “necessitated by severe death threats” sent to Tri Star, its staff and family members,” as a result of the #FreeBritney movement.

Less than a year later, Spears spoke publicly about the conservatorship for the first time in shocking court testimony , where she accused her father and co-conservators of “abuse.”

Spears said that she was forced to take “psych tests against [her] will” and had her blood drawn multiple times a week during the 2009 comeback tour, with her conservators telling her that she’d “have her life back” if she complied. She also said she was forced to take lithium against her will after rehearsals broke down for her second Vegas residency in 2019.

Ever since the testimony, both Spears’ conservatorship and Taylor’s role as business manager of her estate have been heavily scrutinized in a series of documentaries.

In September, FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears alleged that Taylor and her company, including an associate named Robin Greenhill, had been involved in “every step that Britney took.” These claims were denied by Tri Star.

A source in CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom went on to claim that the singer was “aware and angered by the control exercised over her by Lou Taylor and her company, which reaped millions of dollars from her estate.” In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Taylor’s attorney called both claims “false and defamatory,” before adding that Taylor was never a business manager for Spears herself and had “nothing to do” with her day-to-day activities.

But with Taylor's name gaining traction , questions have been raised about the connections she shares with other celebrities, including the Kardashians

According to documents filed with the California Secretary of State and uncovered by Page Six, Taylor has served as an agent for service of process — a person designated to receive legal correspondence on behalf of a business — for various Kardashian/Jenner entities over the last two years.

These include Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc.; Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie LLC; Kris Jenner’s Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc.; Kendall Jenner’s self-titled incorporation; and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.

In 2020, Taylor’s name and the address of her firm were listed in paperwork filed for Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. in July, KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc. in November, and King Kylie LLC in December. In May 2021, she was also listed in paperwork filed for Kendall Jenner Inc.