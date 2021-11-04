The Kardashians are no strangers to high-profile business ties, given their range of multimillion-dollar companies.

If you didn’t know, Taylor is the current president and CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which she founded in 1992.

However, Taylor — who has worked for a range of A-Listers including Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani — has faced criticism in recent years over her connection to Spears.

Spears said that she was forced to take “psych tests against [her] will” and had her blood drawn multiple times a week during the 2009 comeback tour, with her conservators telling her that she’d “have her life back” if she complied. She also said she was forced to take lithium against her will after rehearsals broke down for her second Vegas residency in 2019.

Ever since the testimony, both Spears’ conservatorship and Taylor’s role as business manager of her estate have been heavily scrutinized in a series of documentaries.

These include Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc.; Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie LLC; Kris Jenner’s Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc.; Kendall Jenner’s self-titled incorporation; and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.

In 2020, Taylor’s name and the address of her firm were listed in paperwork filed for Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. in July, KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc. in November, and King Kylie LLC in December. In May 2021, she was also listed in paperwork filed for Kendall Jenner Inc.