Roughly six months after his infamous Instagram feud with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Kanye West is airing his grievances toward the two once again.
As you’re likely aware, Kanye, who recently hopped back onto the platform after a monthslong hiatus, shared several explosive messages toward Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and Pete earlier this year.
The artist expressed his disapproval toward Kim’s parenting style as he accused her of "playing games" with their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and allowing then-8-year-old North to wear makeup on TikTok purely to "antagonize" him.
Kanye, who has bipolardisorder, turned his attention to Pete shortly afterward. Perhaps most memorably, Ye coined the now-infamous nickname “Skete Davidson,” before releasing a disturbing music video that depicted a cartoonlike version of himself kidnapping, decapitating, and burying a figure resembling the Saturday Night Live comic.
He wound up encouraging his fans to “scream” at Pete if they saw him in the street, while accusing him of destroying his family in a series of now-deleted posts. In fact, Pete ended up deactivating his short-lived Instagram account after his first photo was flooded with comments calling him “Skete” and telling him to “find God.”
By mid-March, Ye was suspended from Instagram for “violating policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment” after he called Daily Show host Trevor Noah a racial slur in a caption.
And for months after the ban was lifted, Kanye remained largely silent on the platform while reports claimed he was looking to join a “behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”
However, as soon as the news of Kim and Pete’s split was made public last month, Ye was quick to share a since-deleted post that read: "Skete Davidson dead at 28."
Now, Kanye is continuing to speak out against the former couple, with the subject of raising his and Kim’s kids being an ongoing source of contention.
In a series of explosive posts shared on Thursday, all of which have since been deleted, Ye made it known that he wanted to take “control” over his kids and their future.
“My kids going to Donda [Academy, his self-owned Christian private school]. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris... Get your motherfucking popcorn,” wrote Ye, who has previously expressed his dislike for Sierra Canyon, a renowned private school in Los Angeles.
Kanye went on to share a text that he seemingly received from Kim, in which she asked the rapper if he could “please stop” sporadically posting on Instagram.
“Can u please stop,” Kim appeared to tell Ye in the messages. Ye responded, “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?”
But things took another turn when Kanye accused Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, of encouraging her daughters, namely Kim and Kylie Jenner, to appear in “playboy and sex tapes,” out of fear that his own kids would be made to participate in the future.
Kim’s infamous sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007 — the same year that Kris encouraged her to pose in nothing but strings of pearls for Playboy in a now-viral episode of former E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Bringing this into view, Kanye said he’s “not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” his 9- and 4-year-old daughters. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do,” he wrote.
“Hollywood is a giant brothel,” he continued. "Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."
Ye then went on to leak another text from Kim that was written on Kris’s behalf, in which the momager begged him to “stop mentioning” her name.
“From my mom- PLEASE, Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” said Kris via Kim. “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”
In response, Ye texted back: “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”
Ye added that he “won’t stop” until he’s able to decide where the kids go to school, noting that it’s “not up to Calabasas or Hulu,” seemingly referring to the Kardashians’ self-titled reality series that streams on the platform.
“It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school ... I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes,” he wrote.
“Imagine not having any say so on where your kids go to school,” he continued.
Elsewhere, Ye referred to himself and the other men in the KarJenners’ lives as “cum doners.” Namedropping Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kylie’s partner, Travis Scott, and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, Kanye wrote: “Calling my fellow cum doners We in this 2gthr.”
And the Donda artist also wound up calling out Pete too, as he drew attention to the tattoos the comic has of Ye’s kids’ initials.
Back in May, while he was dating Kim, Pete — who has over 70 tattoos across his body — got the letters “KNSCP” inked onto his neck, which fans speculated stood for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Referencing the tattoos now, Ye wrote on Instagram: “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” seemingly referring to the recent reports that Pete has been undergoing trauma therapy following the rapper’s negative social media posts.
In the hours since they’ve been shared and hastily deleted, Ye’s Instagram posts have sparked a mixed reaction online.
While some fans have echoed his concerns about his daughters’ futures in the spotlight, many internet users pointed out the double standards in Kanye’s attitudes toward women, given that he spent the early years of his and Kim’s relationship encouraging her to embody a sexy image.
“The Playboy shoots and sex tape is literally what made Kanye to be obsessed with Kim. Married her and had four kids. Her being white was a bonus for him. He also knew about Kris Jenners actions. Why is it a problem now,” one person tweeted.
“It’s so strange to me that that Kanye’s own exploitation of Kim’s body is never discussed,” another wrote. “In campaigns, shoots he was creative dir. for. Somehow It’s always Kris’ fault and he himself never perpetuated that?! Bound 2 was the first major collab they did and she’s nude on a bike.”