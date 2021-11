Kanye West is continuing to share how he’s feeling about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West amid their ongoing divorce.

If you missed it, Kanye — who is now legally named Ye — was at the center of attention earlier this month after he publicly commented on the divorce for the first time in a guest appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Following months of confusion around the couple’s relationship status, Kanye entered the conversation a couple of weeks ago to insist that Kim is “ still [his] wife ” before adding that he’s “never even seen” any of their divorce paperwork.

“My kids want they parents to stay together. … I want us to be together,” he said on Drink Champs.