 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kanye West Said He’s Trying To “Save” And Keep His Family Together Days Before Releasing New Lyrics About “Losing” His Children And Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian West

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kanye West Said He’s Trying To “Save” And Keep His Family Together Days Before Releasing New Lyrics About “Losing” His Children And Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian West

After repeatedly insisting that Kim is still his wife and that he wants them “to be together,” Kanye is continuing to express his feelings about the divorce.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on November 15, 2021, at 11:49 a.m. ET

Kanye West is continuing to share how he’s feeling about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West amid their ongoing divorce.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If you missed it, Kanye — who is now legally named Ye — was at the center of attention earlier this month after he publicly commented on the divorce for the first time in a guest appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

Drinks Champs, REVOLT / Via youtube.com

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Following months of confusion around the couple’s relationship status, Kanye entered the conversation a couple of weeks ago to insist that Kim is “still [his] wife” before adding that he’s “never even seen” any of their divorce paperwork.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“My kids want they parents to stay together. … I want us to be together,” he said on Drink Champs.

“You know, SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off,” he continued. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers. We not even divorced ... 'cause that ain’t no joke to me.”

Now, in part two of his Drink Champs appearance, which received significant attention from fans over the weekend, Kanye has doubled down on his comments.

Neil Mockford / GC Images

In the newly released footage, Kanye continued to call Kim his “wife” before turning his attention to their family. The pair share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet,” Kanye said, speaking about his and Kim’s divorce filings.

Drink Champs, REVOLT / Via youtube.com

“So I’ma come on this joint and try to save my family — and keep my family together,” he said.

Thestewartofny / GC Images

While Kanye’s comments on Drink Champs marked the first time that he’s publicly spoken about his divorce, the rapper has previously hinted at the demise of his relationship through lyrics on his recent album, Donda. Many of the references were debuted at his three album-listening parties.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

At each of the events, Kanye debuted lyrics that hinted at his unhappiness toward his and Kim’s failed marriage. All the while, Kim sat in the audience along with their children.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Kanye even appeared to weep onstage while singing about “losing” his family, which many assumed was in reference to Kim and their children. And the lyrics seem to be making the rounds again after the long-awaited release of the full track.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

In a coincidentally timed surprise, Kanye dropped the deluxe version of Donda last night, which featured the lyrics in question on a highly anticipated song, titled “Never Abandon Your Family.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The long-awaited song opens up with words from Kanye’s late mother, Donda West. Speaking of her own father’s vow to never leave his family and the lessons she taught Kanye in light, she says: “No matter what, you never abandon your family… no matter what, you love unconditionally… He vowed that he would never walk away from his family, and he never has.”

genius / Via genius.com

Later on, Kanye repeatedly sings, “I’m losing my family” before appearing to address his children’s reaction to the divorce. He sings: “Daddy, how could you leave? Daddy, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, daddy, please, come back tonight, daddy, please.”

genius / Via genius.com

Meanwhile, Kim — who has openly addressed the divorce and demise of their marriage several times, even joking about it during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October — recently made a jab at her three failed marriages.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

If you didn’t know, Kim was married to Damon Thomas from 2000–2004, to Kris Humphries back in 2011, and, most recently, to Kanye.

During a hilarious speech at her friend Simon Huck’s wedding over the weekend, Kim certainly didn’t shy away from poking fun at her past.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

“It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding,” she began. “I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

“I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself,” she joked, “so I don't know what kind of advice you think I'm gonna give to you guys tonight.”

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Well, between Kim’s comments about her multiple divorces and the recent onslaught of rumors around her current love life, we’ll hopefully see more of her thoughts on the matter in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series, which is due to air in early 2022.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.