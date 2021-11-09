“This is Ye and J. Prince,” the rapper said. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest.”

Kanye went on to invite Drake to join him onstage in a collaborative concert, in a bid to put their “pride to the side” and “come together” to help free convicted criminal Larry Hoover.

“I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Kanye said.

Kanye has long attempted to free Larry Hoover , cofounder of the gang Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who was found guilty of ordering a killing in 1973 and sentenced to serve life in prison. In 1997, Hoover received another six life sentences, after he was found guilty on multiple counts of continued gang activity while in prison. Just earlier this year, Kanye featured Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., on his song “Jesus Lord,” which appears on his latest album, Donda.

Kanye added: “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

If you didn’t know, the speculation around Drake and Kim began after Drake mentioned someone named Kiki — which is one of Kim’s nicknames — in his song “In My Feelings.” In the song, Drake questions "Kiki's" love for him, and after fans conspired that the track was about Kim, he and Kanye found themselves arguing.

“The fact that there’s people making rumors or thinking you fucked my wife and you’re not saying nothing and you’re carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit.” Kanye on Drake. https://t.co/I5gd138F9J

“I had this conversation with Drake,” Kanye said. "It’s like, ‘I never fucked Kim.’ But I was like, ‘But you acted like you did. You got bars that’s like, ‘Hidden hills give your wife the chills.' … It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding they hand or something like that. … All that’s disrespectful."

Here, Kanye was referring to Drake’s song titled “Greece,” released earlier this year with rapper DJ Khaled. In his verse, Drake raps : “Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills / Bags full of hundred dollar bills / Joggin' past your wife and she get chills.”

