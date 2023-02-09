Kaley Cuoco Candidly Opened Up About Her Pregnancy Experience And Revealed Her Partner Tom Pelphrey Has Done All The Research And Planning

Last October, Kaley Cuoco announced that she was expecting her first child!

And over the next few months, Kaley continued to document her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing candid photos of her baby bump with her followers time and again.

Now, Kaley has opened up about her pregnancy experience in more detail, admitting that she has absolutely “no plan” whatsoever when it comes to being a mom.

“I have no plan and I've read zero books, so that's the type of mom I will be,” she told Entertainment Tonight this week.

“I'm not a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process,” she said, before suggesting that she finds the depths of parenting information available on the internet far too overwhelming.

“I’m just like, ‘It's gonna be great.’ But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much,” she said.

And Kaley went on to reveal that Tom is actually the total opposite, having done enough research for the both of them.

“Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Kaley revealed that her close circle is full of experienced parents to help her out along the ride.

“I was on the phone with [my girlfriend] the other day ‘cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well,” she shared.

“I said, ‘I don’t know what I'm gonna do,’ and she goes, ‘Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.’ And I love that,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kaley discussed what it’s been like working on upcoming Peacock thriller series Based on a True Story while pregnant.

Recalling how she wasn’t pregnant when she first signed onto the show, Kaley revealed that the producers ended up rewriting her character when she found out that she was expecting.

“When I signed on for the show, I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently,” she recounted. “As we were getting starting to shoot, I mean, we're talking literally a month or two out — I met with the producers and I was like, ‘What do you think about writing this character pregnant?’”

“I mean, literally the room was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I'm like, ‘I know.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry?’ And they're like, ‘No, this could work,’” she said.

“Crazily enough, they wrote it in for me. And it ended up being such an interesting part of this show to be honest with you,” she added.

The Big Bang Theory alum went on to note that the “best part” of the filming experience for her is the fact that she actually gets to be pregnant.

“I get to be pregnant, eat whatever I want, wear the most comfortable clothes, everyone treats me like a queen. I had, like, 17 different chairs on set. If you're working up until you’re at the end of your third trimester — which I am — this was the way to do it,” she said.

“Obviously [this is] the first time in my life I’ve ever done this, so they've really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it’s a great part of the show,” Kaley added.

