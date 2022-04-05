Josh Peck Revealed Exactly How Much Money He Made On “Drake & Josh” And Admitted He Feels Part Of A “Generation Of Kids Who Got Screwed” During The “Early Days” Of Child Acting

“A lot of people grew up with me, and I think they have an image of me as this idealized, happy dude. And like, while I’m certainly happy today, it was challenging in moments.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Josh Peck is getting extremely candid about his years spent costarring in fan-favorite sitcom Drake & Josh, which ran from 2004 until 2007.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Josh played one half of the titular stepbrother duo in the Nickelodeon series alongside fellow actor Drake Bell. In recent years, the two have been caught up in a very public dispute, which kicked off online after Drake called Josh out for not inviting him to his wedding in 2017.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

However, the show garnered huge success over the course of its four-season run, sweeping up the 2008 ASCAP award for “Top TV Series” and several Kids Choice Awards, to name just a few.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

While Josh has spent years poking fun at his and Drake’s dispute, he’s also long referenced his discontent with various aspects of his Nickelodeon past, often in the form of lighthearted quips made across a series of vlogs.

Lester Cohen / WireImage

And now, Josh has pulled the curtain back a little further on his experience starring in Drake & Josh, disclosing his exact earnings from the show in his recently released memoir, titled Happy People Are Annoying.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

In the tell-all book, which was published last month, Josh reveals that he averaged roughly $15,000 per episode, totaling around $900,000 over the show’s four seasons.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

He clarifies that after paying a 20% fee to his agent, along with other fees to different managers, he was left with roughly $450,000, which, he writes, is “still not bad.”

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

“But spread that over five years, which is how long it took us to shoot all 60 episodes, and it breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year,” Josh writes.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Audi

Josh notes that he reluctantly learned how to be frugal with his money from a young age, as he grew up in a financially unstable household with his single mother.

Presley Ann / FilmMagic

And what’s more, in a recent podcast appearance ahead of the release of the memoir, Josh opened up further about his financial difficulties following his time spent on Drake & Josh.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Speaking on the BFFs podcast last month, Josh revealed that he hasn’t made any money off of the show since it ended in 2007 despite the fact that reruns continue to play to this day, simply because “kids’ TV doesn’t have residuals.”

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

“It aired from 2004 to 2007, but — fun fact — because kids’ TV doesn’t have residuals, it’s still on every day,” Josh said.

BFFs podcast / YouTube

If you didn’t know, residuals are financial compensations paid to anyone involved in the making of a TV show when it gets redistributed after its original run.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

For instance, the leading cast members of TV shows such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory reportedly earn millions of dollars yearly from residual checks — otherwise known as royalties.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images


But, as Josh disclosed, this isn’t the case for the cast of Drake & Josh. BuzzFeed News has reached out to a spokesperson from Nickelodeon for comment on Josh’s statements.

John Shearer / WireImage

Podcast cohost Dave Portnoy asked, “You don’t get any of that?” referencing the money made from Drake & Josh’s continuous reruns. In response, Josh simply said: “Nah, zero.”

BFFs podcast / YouTube

“I’ve worked through it. It’s taken a while, but I’m here at 35 telling you I’m OK now,” Josh said.

BFFs podcast / YouTube

When asked if this is still the case for modern-day kid shows, Josh said: “I think I was [a part of] a generation of kids who got screwed. It just was sort of [those] early days.”

BFFs podcast / YouTube

“I mean, in a weird way, it was Kenan & Kel... All That, and then my show,” he added. “I think now kids have gotten way smarter, and they’re getting that back.”

BFFs podcast / YouTube

Elsewhere in the podcast, Josh reflected on the other challenges he faced growing up as a prominent figure in the world of children’s entertainment.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

“There were challenges, there were hard times... especially being 300 pounds on television when I was 16,” he said.

BFFs podcast / YouTube

“A lot of kids have awkward teenage years and then they burn their yearbooks and swear their families to secrecy when they grow out of it, but mine are in reruns,” he continued.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

“A lot of people grew up with me, and I think they have an image of me as this idealized, happy dude,” he added. “And like, while I’m certainly happy today, it was challenging in moments.”

Christopher Polk

Josh recently opened up about his past struggle with body image, revealing in an interview with People last month that he turned to addiction while dealing with insecurity around his weight.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

“I used food and drugs to numb my feelings,” he said after recalling being harassed due to his appearance and turning to comedy as a “natural defense mechanism.” Josh has been sober since 2008.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Josh added, “I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides... But eventually I realized that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn't change the temperature of what was going on in my mind. I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole.”

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW