Joe Jonas Sang About Being “So Miserable” In His First Song Since His Divorce From Sophie Turner, And People Have Thoughts

Recently, Sophie actually opened up about the media coverage herself, telling British Vogue earlier this month: “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you've never been a partier.’”

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture,” she said. “A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

As a result, fans have criticized Joe and his camp for allegedly painting Sophie in a negative light amid their divorce.