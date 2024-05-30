Joe Jonas Sang About Being “So Miserable” In His First Song Since His Divorce From Sophie Turner, And People Have Thoughts

Joe Jonas has released a snippet of his new music — and it looks like he might be referencing his divorce from Sophie Turner.
As you may know, Joe and Sophie split last September after four years of marriage. While they were together, they welcomed two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.
Sophie and Joe’s divorce was messy, to say the least, with perhaps their biggest source of contention centering around their children.
Sadly, Sophie was mom-shamed by several internet users as the split unfolded online after sources attributed to Joe’s camp painted her negatively in the press. While photographs of Joe minding their kids surfaced online, source quotes described Sophie as a party animal, sparking heaps of “misogynistic” commentary.
Recently, Sophie actually opened up about the media coverage herself, telling British Vogue earlier this month: “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you've never been a partier.’”
“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture,” she said. “A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”
As a result, fans have criticized Joe and his camp for allegedly painting Sophie in a negative light amid their divorce.
Now, in his first musical release since the split, Joe has candidly penned new lyrics about being “so miserable.”
Taking to TikTok this week, Joe released a snippet of his upcoming song. “Even baddies get saddies,” he captioned the video, along with: “#newmusic.”
It’s currently unclear if this is a solo track or if it features the other Jonas Brothers.
Joe’s lyrics appear to reference his struggle to deal with feeling sadness in the public eye. He sings, “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad, ’cause you’re making the room uncomfortable.”
“OK, I get it right now you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible,” he adds.
People's reactions to the new snippet online were split. On one hand, several fans praised Joe’s “relatable” and “refreshing” lyrics.
Other users, however, weren’t quite as keen on the lyrics — seemingly in light of how he navigated his divorce from Sophie.
“This man is 34 years old,” one person wrote on Reddit, while another labeled the entire thing “cringe.”
“This can’t be real,” someone wrote, while one more user simply added: “Stan Sophie Turner.”