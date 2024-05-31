People Are Losing It Over An Awkward Clip Of Jennifer Lopez And Sterling K. Brown Seemingly Annoying The Hell Out Of Each Other In A “Chaotic” Interview

“You just know this one was at the end of a long press day.” 😬

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

As Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, and Simu Liu continue promoting their new Netflix film, ATLAS, one particular interview of the trio has gained a heap of traction online.

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, and Sterling K. Brown pose on the red carpet. Jennifer wears an elegant strapless dress with a necklace, Simu and Sterling wear stylish suits
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Last week, J.Lo, Sterling, and Simu sat down with UNILAD, where they each answered a bunch of questions written on cards in front of them.

Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown sit on a panel discussing survival against the unknowns of robots and artificial intelligence
UNILAD / Via youtube.com

One of these questions was, as Simu read aloud, “What is your go-to comfort meal after a long journey?” As J.Lo quickly began answering the question, she mentioned her Puerto Rican heritage — something that fans are speculating Sterling had heard many times before, judging by his reaction.

Jennifer Lopez discusses AI-related fears in an interview clip from &quot;The Vault&quot; alongside Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, as shown on the Unilad YouTube channel
UNILAD / Via youtube.com

“I grew up — I’m Puerto Rican, so I like rice and beans,“ she said before being cut off by Sterling, who seemingly sarcastically asked, “Are you Puerto Rican?”

Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown are seated, discussing A.I. related fears in a YouTube video by Unilad
UNILAD / Via youtube.com

Jen bluntly said, “Yes, I am,” before turning and continuing to answer Simu. Sterling then said in a high-pitched voice, “Get outta here!”

Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown discuss artificial intelligence fears on a UNILAD video for &quot;In The Vault.&quot;
UNILAD / Via youtube.com

Then, as Jennifer continued listing her favorite foods, Sterling spoke over her in Spanish: “Arroz, frijoles, pollo... me gusta… French toast.”

Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Atlas Robot from Boston Dynamics discussing AI fears in a YouTube video titled &quot;Unilad - In The Vault.&quot;
UNILAD / Via youtube.com

Seemingly unimpressed, Jen looked Sterling up and down before continuing their conversation.

Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown discuss AI-related fears in an interview with UNILAD on YouTube
UNILAD / Via youtube.com

Reacting to the “chaotic” clip online, several internet users speculated that Sterling was purposefully shading J.Lo.

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, and Sterling K. Brown pose at a Netflix event, with Jennifer wearing an elegant strapless white dress and a statement necklace
Axelle / FilmMagic

“Sterling is over this whole media tour with her!” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The sarcasm has me 💀💀💀 cause regardless of the conversation JLo will never fail to mention that she’s Puerto Rican and from the Bronx,” someone else said.

Sterling K. Brown smiles at a media event, dressed in a light-colored blazer over a knit sweater, accessorized with a silver necklace
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“Sterling was over it hahaha,” one YouTube comment speculated. “Sterling is over J LO,” another echoed.

Jennifer Lopez poses, wearing a strapless white top, a statement necklace, and earrings, against a blue backdrop at an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Several more users speculated that Sterling and Jennifer “hate each other,” with another YouTube comment quipping: “You just know this one was at the end of a long press day.”

Meanwhile, other users pointed out how “irritated” Jen seemed by Sterling. “She was irritated to the nth degree,” someone wrote on YouTube, while another tweeted, “She was pissed!”

You can watch the full interview for yourself right here.

