People Are Losing It Over An Awkward Clip Of Jennifer Lopez And Sterling K. Brown Seemingly Annoying The Hell Out Of Each Other In A “Chaotic” Interview

As Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, and Simu Liu continue promoting their new Netflix film, ATLAS, one particular interview of the trio has gained a heap of traction online.
Last week, J.Lo, Sterling, and Simu sat down with UNILAD, where they each answered a bunch of questions written on cards in front of them.
One of these questions was, as Simu read aloud, “What is your go-to comfort meal after a long journey?” As J.Lo quickly began answering the question, she mentioned her Puerto Rican heritage — something that fans are speculating Sterling had heard many times before, judging by his reaction.
“I grew up — I’m Puerto Rican, so I like rice and beans,“ she said before being cut off by Sterling, who seemingly sarcastically asked, “Are you Puerto Rican?”
Jen bluntly said, “Yes, I am,” before turning and continuing to answer Simu. Sterling then said in a high-pitched voice, “Get outta here!”
Then, as Jennifer continued listing her favorite foods, Sterling spoke over her in Spanish: “Arroz, frijoles, pollo... me gusta… French toast.”
Seemingly unimpressed, Jen looked Sterling up and down before continuing their conversation.
Reacting to the “chaotic” clip online, several internet users speculated that Sterling was purposefully shading J.Lo.
“Sterling was over it hahaha,” one YouTube comment speculated. “Sterling is over J LO,” another echoed.
Several more users speculated that Sterling and Jennifer “hate each other,” with another YouTube comment quipping: “You just know this one was at the end of a long press day.”
Meanwhile, other users pointed out how “irritated” Jen seemed by Sterling. “She was irritated to the nth degree,” someone wrote on YouTube, while another tweeted, “She was pissed!”