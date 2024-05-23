Loads Of Hollywood Moms Are Comforting Jennifer Garner After She Broke Down In Tears Over Her And Ben Affleck's Daughter Graduating School, And People Are Emotional

Earlier this week, Jennifer Garner shared a bunch of raw photos of herself at her eldest daughter Violet’s high school graduation.
Jennifer shares Violet, 18, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The pair also share 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel.
“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” Jen wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of her crying at the event.
In one picture, Jennifer could be seen crying amongst a group of other graduate attendees. In another, she wiped away tears while outdoors on campus.
Jen’s candid post struck a chord with fans and fellow celebrities alike, with several other famous moms in Hollywood taking to the comments to offer the 52-year-old words of comfort.
Reese Witherspoon, who shares two kids with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and a son with her ex Jim Toth, wrote under Jennifer’s post, “Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.”
Similarly, Suits actor Gina Torres — who has a teenage daughter named Delilah — comforted Jennifer with a heartfelt comment. She wrote, “Oh sweet mama!!! You’ve kissed every boo boo and read every story and have made 5am breads and muffins. All while living your own big bad ass life. Ya done AMAZING!!!”
Gina and Jennifer also worked together on the 2001 series Alias.