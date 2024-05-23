Loads Of Hollywood Moms Are Comforting Jennifer Garner After She Broke Down In Tears Over Her And Ben Affleck's Daughter Graduating School, And People Are Emotional

Jennifer couldn’t hold back her tears in a series of candid photos from her and Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet's high school graduation, and the support she’s receiving from other Hollywood moms is leaving fans super emotional.

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier this week, Jennifer Garner shared a bunch of raw photos of herself at her eldest daughter Violet’s high school graduation.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck hold hands at a formal event, both wearing elegant black dresses
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Jennifer shares Violet, 18, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The pair also share 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” Jen wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of her crying at the event.

In one picture, Jennifer could be seen crying amongst a group of other graduate attendees. In another, she wiped away tears while outdoors on campus.

Jen’s candid post struck a chord with fans and fellow celebrities alike, with several other famous moms in Hollywood taking to the comments to offer the 52-year-old words of comfort.

Jennifer Garner sits on an airplane, wearing glasses and a plaid shirt, facing the window
@jennifer.garner / Via instagram.com

Reese Witherspoon, who shares two kids with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and a son with her ex Jim Toth, wrote under Jennifer’s post, “Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.”

Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon embrace on a red carpet, smiling. Jennifer wears a strapless dress with cut-out detailing; Reese wears a sleeveless lace dress
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Similarly, Suits actor Gina Torres — who has a teenage daughter named Delilah — comforted Jennifer with a heartfelt comment. She wrote, “Oh sweet mama!!! You’ve kissed every boo boo and read every story and have made 5am breads and muffins. All while living your own big bad ass life. Ya done AMAZING!!!”

Gina Torres poses at an event, wearing a stylish white blazer
Michael Tullberg / FilmMagic

Gina and Jennifer also worked together on the 2001 series Alias.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenna Dewan, and Kyle Richards were also among the celebrities offering support to Jennifer.

Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

“I’m sooooo with you ❤️‍🩹,” wrote Gwyneth, who shares two kids with her ex, Chris Martin. Jenna, who shares a 10-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Channing Tatum and a 4-year-old son with her fiancé Steve Kazee, also wrote, “I will be exactly this 😂😭.”

Jenna Dewan on the red carpet in a black dress with feathered sleeves, cradling her baby bump, at a fashion event
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Kyle Richards, who has four daughters, added under Jennifer’s post, “I feel this so hard 🙏❤️,” while designer Rachel Zoe — who has two sons named Skyler and Kaius — wrote: “Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪.”

Kyle Richards poses on the red carpet in a strapless, pleated metallic gown with her hair styled straight
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

I’m not crying, you are!

