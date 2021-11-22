The documentary, which aired on Nov. 19, uncovers how Jackson’s career became severely damaged following her performance at the Super Bowl in February 2004, during which she was joined on stage by fellow artist Justin Timberlake.

In the halftime show, Timberlake ripped away part of Jackson’s costume during their performance, exposing her breast. At the time, and for years that followed, Jackson faced large amounts of public scrutiny and negative press.

Immediately afterward, as the documentary highlights, Timberlake publicly made light of the situation. He told interviewers, “I love giving y’all something to talk about” and “It's every man’s dream,” in reference to the performance. Jackson, on the other hand, couldn’t be found in the moments that followed, but reportedly cried as the stage manager put a blanket around her.

In a statement to MTV News on Feb. 1, Timberlake said, “I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable.”

Jackson said, in her own video statement, “The decision to have a costume reveal at the end of my halftime show performance was made after final rehearsals. MTV was completely unaware of it. It was not my intention that it go as far as it did. I apologize to anyone offended — including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL.”

Years later in 2018, Jackson said she regretted making that apology, and revealed she asked her management what she was actually apologizing for prior to filming it.