Jamie Lynn — who has been at the center of public scrutiny after her sister, Britney Spears, publicly denounced her in an emotional court hearing in June — has faced extra criticism ever since announcing the release of her upcoming memoir.

If you didn’t know, Britney Spears accused Jamie Lynn and her entire family of doing “ nothing ” to help her while she struggled under the terms of her conservatorship , which saw her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers starting in 2008.

Jamie Lynn denied that Spears was referencing her following the testimony and instead insisted that she “ adored and supported ” her sister. However, the “Toxic” singer quickly shut down the claims in two scathing Instagram posts — one of which has since been deleted — directly calling Jamie Lynn out.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” Spears wrote in her caption. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???”

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes," she added. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams."