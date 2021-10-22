“Everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action ... everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

In her forthcoming memoir , Jamie Lynn Spears is claiming that her parents repeatedly tried to convince her to consider abortion or adoption when she got pregnant aged 16.

Things I Should Have Said, early next year. Jamie Lynn — who has recently been at the center of public scrutiny for her apparent lack of support for her sister, Britney Spears, while she's struggled under the terms of her conservatorship — is due to release her candid memoir, titled, early next year.

Both of her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynn Spears, have faced harsh criticism in recent years for their alleged treatment of Britney Spears, especially after the pop star publicly denounced them in an explosive court hearing in June.

Spears accused her entire family — including Jamie Lynn — of doing " nothing " to help her during the course of her conservatorship, which saw her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers starting in 2008.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail ... This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” Spears said during the hearing.

And now, in snippets from her upcoming memoir obtained by TMZ , it looks like Jamie Lynn is speaking out against her parents' alleged treatment of her too.

Jamie Lynn — who starred in teen sitcom Zoey 101 for a few months before finding out she was pregnant in 2007 — claimed that her parents fought with her over her decision not to terminate the pregnancy after they repeatedly tried convincing her to get an abortion.

Speaking of events that followed her telling her parents and management about the pregnancy, Jamie Lynn wrote, "[they] came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea ... 'It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem ... I know a doctor.'"

“Everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action,” she added. “Everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

In another passage, Jamie Lynn claimed that she and her dad got into an argument, "slinging words and tossing insults," when he pushed the idea of adoption. She went on to say that her mom "wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket."

Jamie Lynn alleged that she and her mom went into hiding during the course of her pregnancy and claimed that she wasn't allowed to tell anyone about it — not even her sister.

“I needed [Britney] more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time,” she wrote. “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed that she had her phone taken away in a bid to stop her contacting people outside of her family and immediate circle.

Jamie Lynn — who is now 30 and has two children, aged 13 and 3 — has previously been vocal about her experience of having to "hide away" during her first pregnancy.

In an interview with Nylon last October, she recalled hiding out without a phone in the "middle of nowhere" to avoid paparazzi after telling her parents that she was pregnant.

"I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this. I do not care what TMZ thinks about it," she said. "That was all I was thinking about: 'These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I'm pregnant. There's a human being growing inside of me, and I'm so young, I'm almost a baby myself.'"

“I didn't really care about any of that nonsense, but when we did announce that I was pregnant, I did hide away for a little bit during that time, and I didn't have a phone,” she went on. “But of course, the paparazzi still found me,” she added. “It's not like I was in LA walking down the middle of the most popular boulevard; I was in the middle of nowhere Mississippi.”

Jamie Lynn's memoir — which she said has been in the works for a long time — will see her opening up about her mental health and detailing her life and experiences, she revealed in her official announcement post on Instagram last week.

She explained that the reason behind her decision to release a memoir — which was met with criticism from fans in light of her alleged lack of support for her sister over the years — was that she'd long felt a "strong conviction" to share her story.

Elsewhere, things got messy for Jamie Lynn earlier this week after a mental health organization publicly declined a donation she was set to make from sales of her book.

Jamie Lynn announced the collaboration last Monday, writing, "I'm so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

Fans immediately called the charity out for working with Jamie Lynn, labeling the collaboration "hypocritical" and "tone deaf."

And after a week of intense backlash, This Is My Brave released a statement on Monday announcing that it would not be accepting her donation.

"We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," their post read.

“We hear you,” the caption continued. “This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”

"Jamie Lynn was totally blindsided by them publicly walking away," a source told People . "The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they've been overwhelmed."