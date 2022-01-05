Under the legal arrangement, which came into effect in 2008, Britney’s life and finances were controlled by her father and lawyers.

And while the Sweet Magnolias actor doesn’t usually address the large amounts of scrutiny she faces, she took to Instagram this week to share a harmful message she received from an unspecified user.

“White trash bitch I hope your daughter gets [r*ped]. Both of them,” read the censored message. In response, Jamie Lynn wrote, “Man that’s awful,” before sharing the interaction to her story with a lengthier message.

“I’ve gotten beyond [used] to receiving the love and the hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8,” she wrote over the screenshot.

“[Growing] up I had to learn to not acknowledge the hate, and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of the ones I can’t just brush off,” she continued.

“You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children,” she said.

Sharing a second post, Jamie Lynn added: “I know I am blessed beyond measure, and I have so much to be thankful for... I can’t complain when there are much more important things to focus on in today’s world, so let’s all do one kind thing for someone else today, and just maybe this negativity will bring along something positive to someone who needs it. Love y’all.”

Days later, the Zoey 101 alum revealed that she’d received an apology from the person who sent the harmful messages, before urging people to stop “bullying” and being “hateful.”

“The person who sent those comments actually reached out and apologized and said how uncalled for it was,” she said in a series of videos shared on Dec. 4.

“Don’t get me wrong, I still find the comments completely atrocious and unacceptable,” she continued.

“But, perhaps by taking that moment and trying to turn a negative into a positive, I think it could have pointed out something to them and made a change in them to where they will no longer bully or shame or be hateful to anyone else,” she added.

“It’s important to remember that, you know, fighting negative with negative will never win anything,” she said. “So coming from a positive place instead of spreading more bullying or more hate is the only way we're ever gonna make a difference. Just remember that.”