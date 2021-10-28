"I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That's a huge pitfall.”

If there’s one celebrity marriage that hasn’t quite escaped the limelight recently, it’s Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

It’s no secret that the longtime couple — who were married in 1997 and share two children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 20 — have been open about their tumultuous relationship in the past. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Well, it looks like Jada is now offering more insight into her and Will’s marriage — and their sex life. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Wednesday’s episode of her candid talk show Red Table Talk , Jada — accompanied by her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and guest star Gwyneth Paltrow — discussed the “uncomfortable” importance of communication when it comes to sex and pleasure. Jason Koerner / Getty Images

After Gwyneth revealed she’s having “the best sex of her life” as a newlywed, Jada made a stark comparison in light of her own 26-year-long relationship with Will. Axelle / FilmMagic

“It's hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old,” Jada said. “That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That's a huge pitfall.” Red Table Talk / Via Facebook

“You tell me what you need,” she continued. “Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same.” “It’s uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about, and there's so much fantasy around it,” she added.

Jada's comments sparked a huge conversation, with a ton of people weighing in on Twitter to describe the couple as "messy" and "difficult." Others dragged Jada for publicly airing their "marriage struggles." Red Table Talk / Via Facebook

And the commentary wasn't just reserved for Twitter. Jada's remarks were quickly picked up by the media, with many publications assuming her comments alluded to finding it difficult to maintain a healthy sex life in a long-term relationship. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Well, it wasn’t long before Jada entered the conversation to comment further on the topic. Axelle / FilmMagic

Hours after the episode of Red Table aired, Jada took to Twitter to defend herself, writing that she and Will had “NEVER had an issue” in the bedroom. Axelle / FilmMagic

“Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you,” she tweeted. Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi Twitter: @jadapsmith

Jada’s latest comments come after a year where a somewhat rocky history between the couple has been discussed, largely kicked off by last summer’s “entanglement” drama. Facebook / Via Facebook

Red Table episode to address If you missed it, Jada and Will attracted a ton of attention last July after they filmed aepisode to address rumors of infidelity during their marriage — which were brought to light after singer August Alsina said he'd had a relationship with Jada, with Will's permission, in 2015. Michael Kovac

At the time, August alleged: “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation. Due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

Before Jada addressed her relationship with August, she and Will revealed that they were actually separated indefinitely at the time — and that it was after separating from Will that she’d found herself in what she first called an “entanglement” with August. Jada later clarified that this had been a romantic relationship. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Will and Jada went on to explain that they ultimately managed to reconcile their marriage, which led to the end of her relationship with August.

Red Table episode, Will remained largely quiet on the topic. That is, until September this year, when he In the months that followed theepisode, Will remained largely quiet on the topic. That is, until September this year, when he publicly commented on his and Jada’s marriage for the first time since all the discussion around it. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI

In a candid interview with GQ , Will opened up about the conflicting opinions he and Jada held due to their different upbringings, which had rocked their relationship at points, before confirming that the pair have an open marriage. Axelle / FilmMagic

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Will revealed. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.” Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection?” he said. “What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.” “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he added. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody ... But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

And while Will "delicately explained" to the reporter that it hadn't been Jada who was "engaging in other sexual relationships," he didn't elaborate on his sexual experiences outside of the marriage. However, he did open up about initially feeling guilt at the thought of infidelity due to his Christian upbringing. Axelle / FilmMagic

“That was really the process that [an intimacy coach] worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of shit,” he added.

Elsewhere in his GQ interview, Will recalled the intense public scrutiny he'd faced as a result of the infamous Red Table Talk discussion. Facebook / Via Facebook