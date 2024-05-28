“13 Reasons Why” Star Dylan Minnette Said He’s Aware That He’s “Incredibly Privileged” As He Revealed He Stepped Away From Acting Once It Started To Feel Like A Job

“I’m obviously incredibly privileged and lucky.”

Dylan Minnette has opened up about his decision to step away from acting.

Dylan is perhaps best known for his role as protagonist Clay Jensen in Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which aired between 2017 and 2020.

Before starring in 13 Reasons Why, Dylan appeared in several more acclaimed movies and TV series, including Grey’s Anatomy and Prison Break.

And two years after 13 Reasons Why wrapped, Dylan briefly returned to acting when he appeared in the fifth Scream movie and Hulu limited series The Dropout

In recent years, Dylan has stepped away from acting and focused on making music with his band, Wallows.

Addressing his break from acting during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Dylan noted that he’s been “very fortunate to find success” in acting after doing it for so long.

"I was on 13 Reasons Why, and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in — so far — of what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job," he said.

"And I was in a very fortunate position where — it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then as soon as it was just starting to feel like just a job, I was like… I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we have always had as a group to really take all the way and as far as we can,” he shared.

“And I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be,” he added.

Dylan went on to acknowledge how “privileged” he is to have been able to step away from acting as soon as it started to feel “like a job.”

“I’m obviously incredibly privileged and lucky to be in a position where it’s like, ‘This is starting to feel like a job, so I’m gonna do this now, and this’ll be my job,’” he said.

"It’s insane, but it's working out that way, and I’m just following what feels inspiring," he added.

You can watch Dylan’s full appearance on the Zach Sang Show here.

