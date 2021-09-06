Drake Fans Are Convinced He Used A Kim Kardashian Lookalike In His New Video After Calling Kanye West "Desperate" And "Jealous" For Leaking His Home Address On Instagram

Fans are questioning whether the inclusion of a Kim Kardashian lookalike is another attempt by Drake to goad Kanye and escalate their feud further — especially in light of the 2018 viral conspiracy theory that he and Kim had hooked up.