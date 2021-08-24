 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Drake Responded With A Cryptic Instagram Video After Kanye West Shared The Address Of His $150M Home On Instagram And Escalated Their 12-Year-Long Feud

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Drake Responded With A Cryptic Instagram Video After Kanye West Shared The Address Of His $150M Home On Instagram And Escalated Their 12-Year-Long Feud

After fans called Kanye out for "taking things too far" after posting the address, Drake shared a response of his own on social media.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 24, 2021, at 12:13 p.m. ET

It’s safe to say that Drake and Kanye West’s infamous long-term feud is reaching new heights.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Noir Blanc, Getty Images / Via revolt.tv

On Monday, Drake appeared to respond after Kanye seemingly posted (and quickly deleted) his home address on Instagram, amid the ongoing strife between the two rappers.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

In case you missed it, the discord between the two — which dates back to 2009 and has escalated ever since — was reignited by Drake on Saturday, after he fired shots at Kanye on his latest track, titled “Betrayal.”

In the song, which also features rapper Trippie Redd, Drake acknowledged the long-running feud and called Kanye “burned out.”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia

Drake disses Kanye West and Pusha T on Trippie Redd’s new track “Betrayal.”👀😳 “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know, Fort-five, forty-four (Burned out!), let it go. Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @HipHopTiesMedia

Shortly afterward, Kanye appeared to respond to Drake’s diss by sending a series of messages to one of his group chats, which he screenshotted, posted, and then swiftly deleted.

XXL Magazine @XXL

Is Kanye ready to go to war against Drake⁉️ 👀

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @XXL

“You will never recover. I promise you,” Kanye’s texts read, alongside a cryptic picture of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. The group chat also featured rapper Pusha T, with whom Drake has also notoriously feuded since 2011.

And then, on Monday, Kanye took things a step further when he appeared to momentarily share the location of Drake’s home address on his Instagram.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

While it wasn’t definitely confirmed to be Drake’s address, fans made the connection between the Toronto location that Kanye shared and Drake’s $150 million mansion in the same vicinity.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR

Kanye West just DOXED Drake ‘s Address! #DramaAlert

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @KEEMSTAR

And although Drake’s Toronto address was already public knowledge, Kanye’s cryptic post — which was deleted shortly afterward — caused a huge stir, with many fans agreeing that he “took things too far.”

†YagirlKhort💋 @_YagirlKhort_

@THE_8GOD Drama over some featured verses on Trippie Redd’s new album.. and old diss tracks.. but Kanye went too far for Drake and posted his home address on Insta.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @_YagirlKhort_

Well, now, to much anticipation from fans, Drake has appeared to respond to Kanye’s post with an Instagram story of his own.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp

The “In My Feelings” rapper shared a video of himself laughing hysterically just hours after Kanye’s post, all while his alleged home address continued making the rounds on the internet.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud

Drake reacts to Kanye West posting his address on Instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @DailyLoud

Of course, fans had a lot to say about the drama, with many eager to see what’s next in store for the two rappers.

Via Twitter: @thoughtfulbae
mariano 🦦 @oscos

not even drake can hide the anger towards kanye with that laugh 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @oscos / Via Twitter: @oscos
shai @PlayoffShai

Drake: Disses Kanye once Kanye: Leaks Drakes whole address

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PlayoffShai / Via Twitter: @PlayoffShai

And what’s more, some fans are speculating that both Drake and Kanye are purposefully feuding again in anticipation of the release of both of their albums, titled Certified Lover Boy and Donda respectively. Both albums are reportedly due for imminent release.

a (meal) ✰ @amiel_josiah

drake and kanye after both their albums get mad attention because of the beef:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @amiel_josiah

The latest spat follows years of disagreements between the pair, which seemed to begin when Drake was spotted out with Kanye’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose back in 2010 — only two months after she and Kanye had split up.

Foc Kan / WireImage

After years of shady comments and sneaky diss tracks, their attempts to one-up each other eventually reached new levels. In 2018, Drake accused Kanye of leaking secret information about his son to his other rap nemesis Pusha T — a claim Kanye has denied multiple times.

ye @kanyewest

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kanyewest

And 2018 fueled even more animosity between Drake and Kanye, after rumors began circulating that Drake and Kim Kardashian, to whom Kanye was married at the time, had had an affair.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The speculation began after Drake repeatedly mentioned someone named Kiki — which happens to be one of Kim’s nicknames — in his hit song titled “In My Feelings,” which led to intense arguing back and forth between the two rappers.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you fucked my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that. That don’t sit well with my spirit,” Kanye said in a series of Instagram posts, quoted by Rolling Stone — before Kim Kardashian herself even stepped in to deny there was any truth to the speculation.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT