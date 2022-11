“men in the industry see a woman thriving and just wanna pick a fight with her. same thing kanye did to her for years,” another wrote , referring to Kanye West’s infamous feud with Taylor that was sparked after he stormed the stage during her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs to cut her off and declare that Beyoncé should've won instead. “just weird and petty jealousy that men can't hide,” they added.