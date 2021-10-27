The couple — who have been together for 14 years — have long been open about the choices they’re making while raising their two daughters, Delta, 6 and Lincoln, 8.

After discussing so-called traditional attitudes towards sex among fathers of daughters, Dax — who was accompanied by co-host Monica Padman and guest star Gwyneth Paltrow — shared what he described as his own “unpopular opinion.”

“Of course, the most generic thing every guy says to me is, ‘Oh, you better have a gun, there’s gonna be guys coming around,’” Dax said. “This notion I have to protect my daughters’ virginity with great prejudice if necessary.”

“My response is, I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity, remains my favorite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity. I’m anti-getting esteemed from that activity, but that’s it.”

And Dax went on to reveal that Kristen has developed an "ingenious" way of teaching their two young daughters about consent.

“I’ll tell you one thing that my wife does that’s ingenious,” Dax said. “When she describes sex to our children, she says, ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina.’ So right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”

Dax and Gwyneth went on to discuss the difference in the way sex is perceived by men compared to women, noting that while attitudes are becoming more progressive, men are generally “far less shame-ridden by even talking about sex.”

Dax’s comments come months after he and Kristen attracted lots of attention for sharing a different parenting choice of theirs.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” Kristen added. “Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag.”

“Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don't hate what [Mila and Ashton] are doing. I wait for the stink,” she went on.