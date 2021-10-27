Dax Shepard Opened Up About The “Ingenious” Way He And Kristen Bell Have Adjusted Explaining Sex To Their 6 And 8-Year-Old Daughters After Admitting He Won’t “Protect” Their Virginity
“I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity, remains my favorite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity.”
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are no strangers to being vocal about their ways of navigating parenthood.
The couple — who have been together for 14 years — have long been open about the choices they’re making while raising their two daughters, Delta, 6 and Lincoln, 8.
Well, in the latest episode of his podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, the 46-year-old got very candid about how he and Kristen are explaining things to their children when it comes to the subject of sex.
After discussing so-called traditional attitudes towards sex among fathers of daughters, Dax — who was accompanied by co-host Monica Padman and guest star Gwyneth Paltrow — shared what he described as his own “unpopular opinion.”
“Of course, the most generic thing every guy says to me is, ‘Oh, you better have a gun, there’s gonna be guys coming around,’” Dax said. “This notion I have to protect my daughters’ virginity with great prejudice if necessary.”
“My response is, I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity, remains my favorite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity. I’m anti-getting esteemed from that activity, but that’s it.”
And Dax went on to reveal that Kristen has developed an "ingenious" way of teaching their two young daughters about consent.
“I’ll tell you one thing that my wife does that’s ingenious,” Dax said. “When she describes sex to our children, she says, ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina.’ So right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”
“I was like, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re gonna make,” he added.
Dax and Gwyneth went on to discuss the difference in the way sex is perceived by men compared to women, noting that while attitudes are becoming more progressive, men are generally “far less shame-ridden by even talking about sex.”
Dax’s comments come months after he and Kristen attracted lots of attention for sharing a different parenting choice of theirs.
Back in August, the couple caused a stir when they discussed how often they bathe their kids, as part of a wider discussion around celebrities’ washing habits that had taken the internet by storm over the summer.
If you needed reminding, the bizarre debate — which kicked off after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they only wash their kids if there's visible dirt on them — saw a ton of celebrities, including Kristen and Dax, chiming in on the conversation to share their own takes on the topic.
“We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?’” Dax said.
“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” Kristen added. “Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag.”
“Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don't hate what [Mila and Ashton] are doing. I wait for the stink,” she went on.
Elsewhere, all eyes were on Kristen and Dax yet again just last week, after she very candidly recalled an experience she’d had while breastfeeding.
On an episode of her Momsplaining podcast, the Bad Moms actor recounted a time when one of her milk ducts became clogged due to her lactation mastitis — which is an inflammation of breast tissue — and revealed that Dax had sucked out one of her clogs to help her.
“I said to my husband, ‘I just need you to suck this out,’” Kristen said. “We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.”
“He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him,” she explained. “He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life.”
