On Dec. 21, the two confirmed the news themselves, each explaining in statements shared to Instagram that they have “different wants” regarding a family.

Sharing a lengthy post, Chrishell first clarified that the two had decided to part ways due to their differing needs.

“I have tried to embrace the world I found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” she began.

She explained that though her and Jason’s relationship hasn’t worked out as they expected, she’s still “choosing to see it as a success.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” she wrote.

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given,” she continued.