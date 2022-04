What’s more, Chrishell later revealed that she almost sued Christine over the debacle. “She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action,” she told Vulture . “And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they're down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened.”