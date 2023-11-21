And amid all the buzz around Taylor and Travis’s romance, which has taken the internet by storm, several of their closest friends have spoken out about the new couple.
Most recently, Taylor’s close friend Cara Delevingne offered her thoughts on their relationship during a chat with E! News this week.
For those who don’t know, Taylor and Cara have been friends for a decade, after meeting at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The model famously appeared in the music video for Taylor’s 2015 hit “Bad Blood,” and she also joined her on her 1989 tour.
While the pair weren’t publicly linked for years after their friendship dominated the limelight, they were recently spotted together looking close as ever. And now, Cara has weighed in on the fanfare around Taylor’s new romance, confirming that she’s super “happy” for the singer.
“I’m so, so happy for her. There's definitely something very different about them,” she told E! News, before adding, “I’m always rooting for my girl.”
Elsewhere, a bunch more of Taylor’s close friends have commented on her and Travis’s romance in recent weeks.
Taylor Lautner, who famously dated the singer back in 2009, recently told Extra that he’s super “excited” for his now-close friend.
“They seem like they’re incredibly happy... As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now,” he said.
That same week, Gigi Hadid entered the conversation around Taylor and Travis to dispute reports that she was unhappy with the budding romance.
Gigi — who has publicly been friends with Taylor since 2014 — commented under an Instagram post, “I’m a couple days late to this tag...but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”
As Gigi mentioned, several reports claimed that Selena Gomez — one of Taylor’s closest friends — was also unhappy with her and Travis’s relationship. However, a source later told Entertainment Tonight that this was far from true, and that both Selena and Gigi were thrilled for Taylor.
“Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor,” the insider said. “She is a big supporter of her and Travis. Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen. They are happy for both of them.”
Meanwhile, another of Taylor's close friends, Antoni Porowski, recently said that he “couldn’t be happier” for her and Travis.
“I’m very supportive. She’s an incredible, formidable woman who’s managing to tour the world over,” he told People. “My hopes for them as a couple are that they…continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come.”
As for Travis’s circle, we know that Brittany Mahomes is super close with Taylor. And this week, her husband, Patrick, described his best friend’s new romance as a “huge deal.”
“People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” he told ESPN, before going on to clarify that in spite of all the buzz, Travis’s relationship has “not become a distraction” for their football team.
“I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building,” he said, while later adding, “He doesn't try to be this Travis KelceSaturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day.”
What's more, Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, has made it super clear that she's beyond thrilled about her son's new romance.
After initially saying that it was "OK" to watch a football game with Taylor, Wall Street Journal recently reported that Donna still "berates herself" over her so-called unenthusiastic remark. Now, Donna told the outlet that she hasn't seen Travis this happy in a "long time."
“I can tell you this,” she said. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him, he shot for the stars!”